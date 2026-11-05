LIV Golf Announces Wind-Down of Operations, Ending Professional Golf's Most Divisive Era

LIV Golf ends operations following a merger agreement with the PGA Tour. The deal includes a $600 million fund for player salaries and unifies men's professional golf under a single commercial entity.

LIV Golf announced on Thursday that it will not proceed with its 2023 schedule and has officially initiated a wind-down of all ongoing operations. This strategic pivot marks the definitive end of the violent rift that split men's professional golf for over a year. The decision follows a landmark framework agreement reached between the PGA Tour, the European Tour, and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. This new structure aims to unify the sport under a single commercial entity while providing significant financial compensation to top players who defected.

The newly established commercial company will be majority-owned by the PGA Tour. The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia will retain a minority stake and secure a seat on the PGA Tour board. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, is set to chair this new for-profit organization. The financial core of the deal involves the Saudi fund contributing a minimum of $600 million to support player salaries and tour operations for the remainder of 2023 and 2024. This unprecedented capital injection is designed to stabilize the sport's financial ecosystem and reward those who challenged the traditional tour structure.

Also read LIV Golf Faces Mass Player Exodus Amid Bankruptcy and Restructuring

Under the terms of this agreement, the PGA Tour and the European Tour will operate as independent entities that collaborate on specific commercial opportunities, scheduling, and media rights. The new joint commercial venture will handle the collective branding and marketing of the sport. This division of labor allows both tours to maintain their distinct identities and governance structures while leveraging shared resources to increase the global value of men's professional golf. The era of fragmentation is over, replaced by a consolidated effort to grow the game's commercial value and global reach.

The journey to this dissolution began years ago when PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan warned players in January 2020 about a proposed Premier Golf League backed by Saudi funding. Monahan stated that players would have to choose between remaining PGA Tour members or joining the new series. Early resistance was immediate and vocal, with Rory McIlroy becoming the first high-profile player to publicly reject the concept in February 2020. He famously declared his desire to be on the right side of history, dismissing the idea of a breakaway league.

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Despite early skepticism, the league gained momentum under the leadership of Greg Norman. Norman announced his role as CEO of LIV Golf Investments in October 2021, with the league funded primarily by the Public Investment Fund. The league planned to add ten tournaments and $200 million in prize money. By February 2022, Phil Mickelson openly criticized the PGA Tour's financial model. He cited its greed as the catalyst for seeking new opportunities, later revealing he recruited top players and paid attorneys to write an operating agreement for the new league.

The conflict escalated quickly after Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia were among 42 players announced for the inaugural LIV Golf event in England in May 2022. The league launched in June 2022 with a shotgun start format and massive purses, leading the PGA Tour to suspend 17 members who participated. The legal battles intensified as players like Bryson DeChambeau and Mickelson filed antitrust lawsuits against the PGA Tour. Meanwhile, major champions like Brooks Koepka joined the fray, with Koepka later revealing his signing bonus reached nine figures.

The resolution of this long-standing dispute has profound implications for the world's top athletes. The $600 million fund ensures that players who switched sides will be financially secured for the next two seasons. This removes the immediate economic incentive to defect. However, the long-term career paths of stars like Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, and Dustin Johnson are now tied to a unified tour structure. Smith, who joined LIV Golf in August 2022 after winning The Open Championship, is part of a wave of players who disrupted the traditional calendar.

For the fans and the broader golf community, the merger promises a return to stability and a clearer competition structure. The PGA Tour has already introduced changes, including a commitment to high-purse events and a schedule where top players compete against each other frequently. The upcoming season will feature a collaborative approach where the best players from both former circuits will likely compete together. This restores a sense of normalcy to the sport after years of uncertainty.

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The legal disputes that once dominated headlines, including the European Tour's arbitration victory in April 2023, are now being replaced by cooperative frameworks. With the dissolution of LIV Golf as an independent entity, the focus now shifts to the detailed implementation of the commercial agreement. Specifics regarding how the tours will reintegrate their calendars and how the new company will manage broadcasting rights remain to be finalized. The PGA Tour is currently navigating internal transitions, with Commissioner Monahan having taken a medical leave earlier in 2023 and handing operations to executives.

Key figures like Greg Norman and Yasir Al-Rumayyan will play pivotal roles in shaping this new commercial entity. The success of this unified model will depend on maintaining player satisfaction, engaging global audiences, and ensuring competitive integrity. All eyes are now on how the PGA Tour and its partners will execute this complex merger to deliver a cohesive and prosperous future for professional golf. The coming months will see intense negotiations between the tour, the European Tour, and the Saudi fund to define the operational nuances of this new era.