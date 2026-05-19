LIV Golf Collapsing into Bankruptcy: Saudi Arabia's PIF Withdraws Support Ahead of End of 2026 Season

The controversial golf circuit LIV Golf has been preparing to collapse into bankruptcy at the end of its 2026 season. Saudi Arabia's PIF confirmed in April that it would no longer finance the breakaway league. To avoid bankruptcy the league has started preparing for a potential US bankruptcy filing while searching for new investors.

LIV Golf is preparing to collapse into bankruptcy at the end of its 2026 season according to a new bombshell report. LIV Golf was plunged into crisis when Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund ( PIF ) confirmed that it was pulling the plug on its $6 billion investment into the breakaway golf circuit.

LIV has since put on a defiant front insisting that its season would continue as planned as it searches for new backers. However it has emerged that LIV has begun to put a contingency plan in place should its plea for funds come up empty-handed. LIV has reportedly begun laying the groundwork for a potential US bankruptcy filing at the end of the season.

LIV Golf is currently spread across jurisdictions in the UK US and the island of Jersey with the ultimate controlling entity being Riyadh-based PIF. LIV Golf is reportedly preparing to collapse into bankruptcy at the end of its 2026 season. PIF confirmed what had long been expected in April when it announced that LIV was 'no longer consistent with the current phase of PIF's strategy'





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LIV Golf Bankruptcy Saudi Arabia's PIF PIF End Of 2026 Season Scramble For Funds New Backers

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