LIV Golf Collapse: BC Partners Withdraws $300M Funding As Bryson DeChambeau Refuses Commitment For 2027 Season

BC Partners Credit has withdrawn its $300 million investment in LIV Golf's relaunch, triggering a permanent wind-down of the league following a failure to secure major player commitments.

The dissolution of LIV Golf has officially commenced as financial backer BC Partners Credit permanently withdrew its commitment to provide $300 million in funding for the proposed LIV 2.0 iteration. The investment firm announced the decision on Thursday, confirming that the new league structure would not proceed due to a critically insufficient number of high-profile player commitments. This definitive withdrawal marks the final end of the controversial golf circuit that previously relied on massive subsidies from the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

The liquidation process for the struggling sports organization is scheduled to begin in a New Jersey bankruptcy court on Thursday. BC Partners had initially agreed to invest approximately $300 million contingent upon specific conditions being met, including proof of adequate player support for a 2027 season. However, the investment firm determined that these conditions were not satisfied, leading them to shelve their backing entirely. The Athletic reported that the league is now pivoting toward a complete wind-down, with BC Partners concluding that it no longer believed a viable league could be formed within the available timeframe.

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A critical factor in the collapse was the reluctance of marquee athletes to join the revamped entity. A source cited by the Sports Business Journal stated that none of the big names signed on for the new venture. This exclusion encompassed prominent figures such as Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Joaquin Niemann, and Cameron Smith. Furthermore, Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sergio Garcia publicly declared in recent weeks that they would not return to the fold. Only four players have publicly committed to the effort: Cameron Tringale, Richard Bland, Brendan Steele, and Ben Campbell.

Ted Goldthorpe, the chief executive at BC Partners, emphasized the necessity of athlete participation during discussions last month. He stated that players are partners and very important to the future of any potential league, a sentiment that underscores why their absence was fatal to the relaunch plan. The failure to secure top-tier talent meant the business case for the new entity simply did not hold water for the investors who were willing to take a risk on a post-Saudi model.

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Despite the immediate collapse of the funding deal, Bryson DeChambeau expressed optimism about the concept during an appearance on the Figuring Out podcast. He told host Raj Shamani that he hoped the new version could last forever under different ownership structures. DeChambeau acknowledged that the previous business model involving Saudi funding shook up professional golf but argued that the underlying team-based concept makes full financial sense. He admitted that the top company managing the original initiative was not effectively managed, though he noted he lacked this knowledge during his initial tenure with the league.

The current crisis follows a period of severe financial instability for LIV Golf. The league's 2026 season ended earlier than expected due to ongoing financial difficulties after the Saudi Public Investment Fund pulled its massive funding earlier this year. In September, the organization filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in an attempt to survive without the original sovereign wealth backing. The withdrawal of the $300 million from BC Partners removes the final major pillar supporting the LIV 2.0 plan.

With the liquidation process set to commence in New Jersey, the league is moving toward a permanent shutdown. This development ends the experiment that once challenged the dominance of traditional golf tours, marking a significant shift in the professional sports landscape. The failure of LIV Golf 2.0 highlights the immense difficulty of sustaining a major sports league without either overwhelming sovereign wealth or a critical mass of elite global talent willing to endorse the new platform.