LIV Golf CEO Excited About Potential PGA Tour Deal

LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil is optimistic about a potential deal between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, driven by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia. This investment could unlock significant opportunities for LIV Golf, including expanding into new markets and securing partnerships.

LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil expressed his optimism about the potential for a deal between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, facilitated by the Public Investment Fund ( PIF ) of Saudi Arabia . O’Neil emphasized that PIF , the investor and creator of LIV Golf , is likely to invest in PGA Tour Enterprises, a new structure backed by U.S. investors.

He believes this investment could unlock numerous opportunities for LIV Golf, including expansion into new markets, securing partnerships with golf courses, marketing partners, television networks, and exploring innovative formats. O’Neil likened this potential to the New York state motto, “Excelsior,” which means “onwards and upwards.”Last week, LIV Golf commenced its fourth season in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Despite securing a new broadcasting deal with Fox Sports, viewership for the final round dipped compared to the PGA Tour. However, O’Neil remains confident about LIV’s future, citing strong interest from television networks, sponsors, and marketing partners, as well as growing attendance.O’Neil acknowledged the invaluable experience of LIV Golf founder Greg Norman, stating that Norman is an icon, a friend, and the reason he joined the league. Norman remains involved with LIV Golf, serving on the board and offering his expertise and guidance.While O’Neil acknowledged his different background compared to Norman, who comes from the golf world, he expressed his pride and eagerness to build upon Norman's legacy and propel the league forward





