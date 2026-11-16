LITVAKdance’s multicultural showcase to tackle social justice issues

The program at Torrey Pines High School will include dance works about overcoming oppression and celebrating unity and diversity.

Trinity AudioIn a subtle, yet entertaining way, contemporary dance concerts can create an environment that supports advocacy and diversity. Though Sadie Weinberg’s LITVAKdance company only performs a few times per year, her shows, showcasing multicultural guest artists, along with her social justice themes, typically sell out.

“I don’t want dance to just be beautiful,” she said. “I want to portray a story that makes the audience understand something in a different way. ” Weinberg’s fall concert, being presented Saturday and next Sunday at Torrey Pines High School Performing Arts Center, includes six choreographic works. There are contributions from two guest artists: Samoan choreographer Lemoe Mata’itusi and Daunte’ Nabi Fyall, a teacher/performer of West African dance.

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Samoan choreographer Lemoe Mata’itusi, center, will present his dance piece “Va’alele” at LITVAKdance’s fall concerts Nov. 21 and 22. Both artists were enthusiastically received by audiences when they presented their works at the LITVAKdance outdoor show in August. The fall production also features students from A Step Beyond, a youth development organization, who are performing a piece by the Tijuana-based dance outfit Lux Boreal.

It’s inspired by “The Book Thief,” a historical fiction novel by author Markus Zusak, and it tells the story of a young girl living in Nazi Germany during World War II, when the government judged the worthiness of humans. Recently, Weinberg’s gardener was taken by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a troubling event that impacted her family and further inspired her choreography.

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“Fear has become weaponized,” she asserts. “And it has given our national government the ability to maneuver around the rule of law. ” In “When Fear Leads,” five boxes are props that serve as barriers between “victims” and “perpetrators,” and at the end, four dancers pull two women apart, leaving the audience to consider the outcome.

“Ultimately,” Weinberg says, “the piece is asking, ‘At what point would you shift from protector to persecutor and when does the victim become the villain? ’” Choreographer and LITVAKdance founder Sadie Weinberg will premiere her new work “When Worlds Collide” at its fall concerts Nov. 21 and 22.

Weinberg’s “When World’s Collide” is a premiere, and what she describes as a meditation on what can happen “when we come together to create new worlds of understanding and connection through movement. ” “Ritual” is a signature LITVAKdance work, set to a pulsing, poignant string composition by Ezio Bosso. Company dancer Ashley Akhavan posted on social media that she finds “Ritual” to be sacred — a diligent and delicate practice of synchronicity that requires “attention to every detail.

”A large aircraft will take up most of the stage in a dance he has titled “Va’alele. ” In Samoan language, vaʻa translates to boat or canoe and lele means to fly. Mata’itusi has trained in ballet and he’s a former member of Black Grace, a New Zealand-based contemporary dance company that marries traditional Samoan and Māori dance with cultural storytelling.

“It’s tied into my own personal story, of my journey with dance and with navigating the diaspora and shedding layers of my culture to be a part of this culture,” Mata’itusi explains. “That parallels with the people who have been displaced by rising sea levels and climate change, and having to navigate being in a new land, letting go of their own identity and having to conform to a very new society and ways of thinking.

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” Guest choreographer Fyall addresses social misconceptions about men of color in “The Day We Rose: A Living Libation. ” Fyall is a West African dance lecturer at UC San Diego. In 2015, he also founded the Los Angeles-based cultural arts collective DAANSEKOU and its male dancers perform “The Day We Rose” in different, colorful costumes.

“I want my choreography to serve as a bridge between ideals, between communities,” says Fyall. “I take each rhythm, or song that we’re dancing to as another half of that movement language. And the goal is for us to have a conversation. ” In addition to producing shows, Weinberg teaches and she, too, is known to encourage a conversation by asking her students and company dancers, “What brings you joy?

”“I think that’s why dancers are driven to like stories about social justice and empathy,” she says.

“The act of moving with other people makes you more empathetic and it’s natural. You see each other in a different way. ”Torrey Pines High School Performing Arts Center, 3710 Del Mar Heights Road, Carmel Valley