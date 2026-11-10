Littleton Public Schools students to get guaranteed admission to MSU Denver under new agreement

Any Littleton student with an unweighted, cumulative GPA of 2.0 is guaranteed admission to MSU Denver.

DENVER — Littleton High School senior Georgia Moore can't make up their mind — do they major in geology, or meteorology, or both?

"Geology and meteorology are the things that I'm always so fascinated by. Like, how do clouds just exist, and why do they move so fast? And rocks, and the Rocky Mountains and everything. I feel like those are infinitely fascinating, and I could never be bored of them.

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" Moore said. But they have decided that, next year, they'll be studying at MSU Denver. See this story, and some of MSU Denver's campus, in the video below: Littleton students earn guaranteed MSU Denver admission in new deal "When I came to the open house here... I was like, I feel like I belong because the other ones felt a little off.

Then, here, I was just like, this is it: This is for sure the place I should go," Moore said. And now, more of their peers from Littleton Public Schools will be able to join them. Littleton Public Schools Superintendent Todd Lambert and MSU Denver Executive Director of Admissions Vaughn Toland signed a new agreement guaranteeing admission to the university for Littleton Public Schools students who meet a certain grade point average.

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"What that means is that when our students reach a certain grade point average, they have a guaranteed admission to MSU Denver," Lambert said. Any Littleton student with an unweighted, cumulative GPA of 2.0 is guaranteed admission.

"MSU Denver is about access and providing that opportunity to students who may not think that college is attainable to them," Toland said. “Getting them here is the first step, and that's very important. But then we also want to make sure that students are going to be successful and stay here and graduate. ” The deal includes $500 scholarships per semester for Littleton students — about 10% off typical enrollment fees.

While a 2.0 GPA may seem low to some, someone's high school GPA doesn't measure what they're capable of.

"We would never encourage our students to take on a challenge that we didn't think they could meet," Lambert said. Local MSU Denver offers free tuition to Native, Indigenous students Micah Smith "A 2.0 GPA doesn't clarify someone's intelligence or their drive. It just clarifies that they're not good at high school," Moore said. It's a new deal that gives some Littleton students peace of mind.

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"If they still want to go to post-secondary, but they're scared that they won't be able to, now they have a guarantee," Moore said. This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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