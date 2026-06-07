‘Little Steve Irwin’ snatches up snakes, purposely gets bitten for fun

A fearless sixth grader called Elijah manhandles non-venomous snakes and purposely gets bitten on his jaw-dropping nature adventures in the rugged Ozarks of southern Missouri.

A fearless sixth grader manhandles snakes and purposely gets bitten on his jaw-dropping nature adventures in the rugged Ozarks of southern Missouri .online, hardly flinches when non-venomous snakes sink their teeth into his flesh.

Growing up in an outdoors-loving family, the 12-year-old told The Post his risk-taking tactics that make most viewers wince are second nature to him.

“We’re very outdoorsy,“ he said over Zoom. “My brothers catch snakes also … My dad also gets bit. I’ve always liked being outside and catching wildlife. ” Elijah, who declined to give his last name, has 116,000 Instagram followers, but he never expected his videos to go viral.

He only started posting to prove to his once-skeptical friends that he’s tough enough to take a snake bite.

“My friends didn’t really believe me when I said I got bit and all, so I decided it’d be a good idea to show everybody,” he said. “I was very surprised . ” His page is flooded with videos of himself grabbing snakes like it’s nothing — remaining calm as he displays the creatures to his fans.

King of the Ozarks/Instagram But he makes sure to take precautions — he studies snake skin patterns to make sure the one he’s grabbing isn’t venomous. In one video, a North American black racer pounces at the camera before Elijah holds up the slithering reptile and lets it bite him. He said Midland snake bites hurt the most, rating their bites a five out of 10 on the pain scale. He keeps followers coming by setting challenges for himself.

He recently took on one snake bite for every 10 new followers he got for 12 days.

“This is day 12 of getting bit once every 10 new followers,” Elijah said, with a black snake wrapped around his neck. After his previous video, he had gained 250 followers in 24 hours, so he let the snake bite him 25 times. His wilderness escapades aren’t limited to tracking down snakes — Elijah also loves to test his pain limits with wasps. Elijah says he knows which snakes are safe to let bite him and which ones to avoid.

Using tweezers, he holds different wasps to his arm until they sting him — only letting out a brief “ahh” in the aftermath before matter-of-factly explaining how it felt. He said his family’s onboard with his unconventional hobby, but his mom definitely stresses over the snakes.

“My mom is a little worried about it,” Elijah said, looking over at her from across the room with a grin. “That’s why she tries teaching me the venomous ones and the non-venomous ones. ” Elijah said the first time he got bitten he was around 9 years old and it was an accident. But once he realized it “didn’t hurt that bad,” he kept at it.

Years later, he’s been dubbed the “little Steve Irwin” and the “world’s toughest kid” in his comment sections – titles he embraces with pride. But he warns other outdoors enthusiasts to do their research before copying his stunts.

“Getting bit by a venomous snake is dangerous. And for wasps, getting stung by one that’s stronger than you think . ”Elijah said the snake bites that hurt the most are from Midland water snakes. Elijah says he knows which snakes are safe to let bite him and which ones to avoid. King of the Ozarks/Instagram





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