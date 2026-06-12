Little Mix's Deepening Rift: Jesy Nelson Absent as Perrie Edwards Marries Amid Ongoing Band Feud

Perrie Edwards of Little Mix is set to marry footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in a lavish Portuguese ceremony, but former bandmate Jesy Nelson will be notably absent. The split stems from Jesy's 2020 departure for mental health reasons, a subsequent solo career, and a bitter feud exacerbated by Jesy's Amazon documentary 'Life After Little Mix,' which aired in February. While the trio of Perrie, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock remain close, sources indicate any chance of reconciling with Jesy has been destroyed. This comes as Jesy cares for her twin daughters, born with the rare genetic disorder Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a situation that initially softened the group's stance but ultimately did not mend the fractured relationships. Perrie has publicly stated she has cut Jesy out of her life forever, citing a lack of accountability from her former friend.

The glittering wedding of Little Mix 's Perrie Edwards to footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in Portugal's Algarve region this weekend will be a celebration of love and success.

Yet, the joyous occasion is underscored by a profound and lasting rift within the iconic girl group. Most conspicuous by her absence will be Jesy Nelson, the fourth member whose trajectory has diverged dramatically into a life of private struggle and maternal care.

While Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock toast to the future, Nelson will be at home in England, dedicated to the round-the-clock care of her infant twin daughters, Ocean and Story, who were diagnosed with the severe genetic neuromuscular disorder Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) shortly after their birth. This personal tragedy, which initially prompted an outpouring of support from her former bandmates, has unfortunately not paved the way for a reunion, as old wounds from the band's acrimonious 2022 split have been brutally reopened.

The history of Little Mix, forged on the 2011 season of The X Factor, is one of unprecedented success followed by public disillusionment. Jesy Nelson's departure in 2020, cited as a mental health break, quickly spiraled into a permanent schism. Her subsequent launch of a solo career and the release of her two-part Amazon documentary series, 'Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix,' in February, have been identified by the remaining trio and their circle as the final turning points.

The documentary, which detailed Nelson's struggles with anxiety and eating disorders within the group and suggested a lack of support, is said to have 'reopened old wounds' and confirmed their decision to sever ties permanently. Sources close to the situation describe an 'obvious PR campaign' from the trio's camp following the 2020 exit, which framed the narrative in their favor.

The animosity intensified in 2021 when Leigh-Anne Pinnock accused Nelson of 'blackfishing' in the music video for her solo single 'Boyz,' a scandal that was widely amplified by mutual associates and cemented the public perception of a feud. In a candid and definitive interview on Jamie Laing's 'Great Company' podcast, Perrie Edwards left no room for ambiguity.

She stated explicitly that she has 'cut out' Jesy Nelson for good, asserting that Nelson 'upset and hurt me in a way where there is no going back.

' Edwards pinned the final rupture on Nelson's perceived failure to take accountability for her actions and the manner of her departure, a frustration she described as 'boil[ing] my blood. ' She revealed that watching the documentary solidified her resolve, concluding she no longer has 'the capacity for someone like that in my life anymore.

' This public declaration, from one of the brides to be, confirms that the wedding weekend's absence is not a temporary silence but a permanent state. The stark contrast between the glamour of a high-profile wedding and the intense, private challenges Nelson faces as a mother to two children with a debilitating illness highlights the deeply fractured and irretrievable nature of the group's relationship, ending a story that once symbolized female unity and triumph





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