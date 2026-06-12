Little Mix Feud Deepens as Perrie Edwards Marries Without Jesy Nelson

As Perrie Edwards marries in Portugal, Jesy Nelson is absent due to a feud and her twins' rare disease. The rift between the former Little Mix members shows no signs of healing.

The ongoing rift within the former Little Mix band appears to have deepened as Perrie Edwards prepares to marry footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in Portugal this weekend, with former bandmate Jesy Nelson notably absent.

While Perrie, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock celebrate the wedding in the Algarve, Jesy is at home caring for her twin daughters, Ocean and Story, who were born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a rare genetic neuromuscular disease that means they will likely never walk. The once-close group, which rose to fame on The X Factor in 2011, has been fractured since Jesy left in 2020 to pursue a solo career, sparking a bitter feud that has only intensified over time.

Tensions briefly eased earlier this year when Jesy revealed her twins' diagnosis, and the other girls reportedly reached out in support. However, any hope of reconciliation was shattered after the release of Jesy's Amazon documentary, Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix, in February. According to sources close to Jesy, the documentary reopened old wounds, with the other bandmates angered by its portrayal of her struggles in the group.

Perrie, 32, has since publicly stated that she has cut Jesy out of her life for good, accusing her of failing to take accountability for her behavior leading up to her departure. In a recent podcast interview, Perrie said, Jesy upset and hurt me in a way where there is no going back, adding, You can only pick someone up so many times before you start losing track of your own sanity.

The feud has been marked by public accusations and media campaigns. In 2021, Leigh-Anne accused Jesy of blackfishing in the music video for her solo single Boyz, leading to a major showbiz scandal. Sources claim that the trio orchestrated a PR campaign to emerge as the victims, leaving Jesy isolated. With Jesy now facing the challenges of caring for children with a severe disability, insiders express disappointment that the others have not made more effort to bury the hatchet.

As the wedding proceeds without Jesy, it seems the divide between the former bandmates is wider than ever, with little prospect of a future reunion. The four women, who once dominated the pop charts, now lead vastly different lives, with Jesy focused on her family and the trio pursuing separate solo careers while maintaining their close bond





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Little Mix Jesy Nelson Perrie Edwards Spinal Muscular Atrophy Feud

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Perrie Edwards Reveals Heartbreak After Zayn Malik SplitLittle Mix star Perrie Edwards opens up about the devastating impact of her split from Zayn Malik, including emotional breakdowns and feeling publicly scrutinized.

Read more »

Perrie Edwards Opens Up About 'Traumatic' Miscarriages and Emotional JourneyPerrie Edwards shares emotional details of her two miscarriages, describing the contrasting experiences and trauma of losing babies at different stages. The Little Mix star discusses her fears during pregnancy with son Axel, the devastation of a 24-week loss, and her difficulty fully enjoying the pregnancy with her daughter Alanis. She highlights the lasting impact and the challenge of trying again after loss.

Read more »

Perrie Edwards Reveals Trauma of Two Miscarriages and Impact on FamilyLittle Mix star Perrie Edwards emotionally recounted her experiences with two miscarriages in a new podcast interview, detailing how the losses, especially at 24 weeks, traumatized her and affected her subsequent pregnancies and the timing of her family with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Read more »

Perrie Edwards Cuts Ties with Jesy Nelson Forever, Says Little Mix Reunion UnlikelyPerrie Edwards has confirmed she has permanently ended her relationship with former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson, citing a lack of accountability for past behavior during the band's final months. In a new podcast interview, she expressed frustration over Jesy's claims of being unsupported, ruled out any reunion, and also disclosed suffering serious breakdowns after her split from Zayn Malik.

Read more »