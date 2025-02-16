Little Italy Food Hall to Close Permanently

The beloved Little Italy Food Hall in San Diego will shut down for good on February 15th. Diners and staff alike expressed surprise and sadness as news of the closure spread.

The Little Italy Food Hall is closing its doors permanently on Sunday, February 15. An employee working at one of the numerous restaurants within the Food Hall confirmed the closure to NBC 7's 24/7 San Diego news stream. A diner, who happened to be enjoying a meal after visiting the Farmers Market on Saturday morning, shared that this was her first-ever experience at the Food Hall.

'My friend Mary and I came down for the day to enjoy the farmer's market, I've never been to the farmer's market in San Diego,' said Cori Atefi. 'Mary suggested that we have this pizza because this place is closing down, why not?' Atefi and her friend were sharing a pizza from Ambrogio15, one of the many restaurants located inside the food hall. Other dining options within the hall include Mein St. Asian Kitchen, Samburgers, and the Little Italy Food Hall Bar. The exact reason behind the closure remains undisclosed. NBC 7 made attempts to contact the Little Italy Food Hall for comment but did not receive a response before publication





