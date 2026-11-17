A Little Cottonwood Canyon driver says UDOT should improve guardrails, road surfaces and snowplow coverage before building a planned parking hub.

SALT LAKE CITY — A frequent Little Cottonwood Canyon driver said the Utah Department of Transportation needs to pay more attention to the condition of SR-210 before moving ahead with a planned parking and mobility hub at the base of the canyon.

Michelle Jensen drives the canyon regularly with her children for ski training. During a drive with FOX 13 News, she pointed to rough asphalt along the shoulder, rusted guardrails and areas she believes need more maintenance before winter weather intensifies.

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“If they can’t lay asphalt properly, what makes you think they should be working on a $300 million parking garage if we can’t even get the basics done right? ” Jensen said. The parking and mobility hub is part of UDOT’s long-range Cottonwood Canyons transportation plan. It includes parking, expanded bus service and tolling, with those improvements currently targeted for 2028.

Jensen said her greatest concern is snow removal in the canyon.

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“The plows need to be where the snow is, not over by I-215,” she said. Jensen said a UDOT official previously told her the department has limited plows, equipment and staff. She said the official told her that additional plows would be directed first to the interstate system, including I-15. UDOT said that does not mean Little Cottonwood Canyon is not plowed.

The agency said crews use salt and brine, enforce traction laws when needed and add equipment as conditions require. Jake Brown, UDOT’s roadway operations manager for the South District, said the agency is continuing to maintain SR-210.

“As far as maintaining the canyon, we maintain everything we need,” Brown said. “We’ve done asphalt projects, shoulder widening projects, safety projects. ” Brown said UDOT inspects canyon guardrails monthly and puts damaged rail on a repair list. He also said UDOT considers SR-210 safe, while acknowledging mountain weather can create rapidly changing conditions.

UDOT said its routine canyon maintenance budget is separate from funding for the planned mobility hub and other future transportation improvements. Jensen said she understands winter driving in the canyon brings challenges, but she wants the state to focus on the road drivers are using today.

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“We need to see competency done in the basics,” she said. “They need to own their assets in top quality condition. Right now they don’t do that. ” Recent Salt Lake City Stories