Little Britain's David Walliams revealed as anonymous celebrity facing sexual abuse charges

Sign up for The A.V. After a lengthy legal battle, British comedian and author David Walliams has been revealed as the mystery celebrity under investigation for various sexual misconduct allegations.

Following a judge’s ruling that the actor’s claims that public knowledge of the case would pose a risk of self-harm were insufficient to keep the information secret,. ” In the extensive story, Walliams is accused of grooming young fans “for sexual purposes.

Also read David Walliams Shows, Including ‘Little Britain,’ Removed From BBC Streaming Platform

” He is also accused of sexual assault.comedy series alongside longtime comedy partner Matt Lucas, Walliams is also a best selling children’s author of more than 40 books and was a presenterfor 10 years until backstage recordings of him making inappropriate comments about contestants saw him leave the show in 2022. Following 2025 sexual harassment claims levied by employees of his publisher HarperCollins, Walliams’ name was dropped from a British theme park attraction called The World of David Walliams which featured multiple characters from his books.

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In September of this year, HarperCollins, after initially standing by the author, withdrew all of Walliams’ back catalog and removed his author page from their website. In response to his name being publicly linked to these latest allegations, Walliams has issued a statement proclaiming his innocence, stating, “I am not a sexual predator. I have not broken the law.

” In the months before thepreventing any news outlets from publishing his name in relation to the charges, claiming that doing so would make it “highly likely” that he would kill himself. Lawyers representing Walliams have claimed in court that the actor has tried to commit suicide over the allegations twice in the past year.