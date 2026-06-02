Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman Shares Caregiving Journey for Mother with Parkinson's

Little Big Town singer Kimberly Schlapman opens up about her mother's Parkinson's disease progression, requiring 24-hour care, and the importance of advocacy and family support.

Little Big Town singer Kimberly Schlapman is opening up about the challenges of caring for her mother, Barbara Roads, who requires round-the-clock care two decades after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

The 56-year-old country artist initially dismissed the tremor her 78-year-old mother developed, but the degenerative neurological disorder has progressed significantly over the years.

'No one in our family, to our knowledge, has had Parkinson's before,' Schlapman told USA Today. 'We didn't understand what her care would mean. We didn't know enough about the disease to know where we were headed. But now, I mean, it's 24-hour care.

' Schlapman, best known for hits like 'Over and Over' and 'Hey There Sunshine,' is balancing her demanding career with her role as a mother to two daughters, Daisy, 18, and Dolly, nine, from her 19-year marriage to stage manager-turned-husband Stephen Schlapman. 'I love being a mama. I also know what my mama has meant to me in my life. And so now I get an opportunity to care for her.

That's incredibly important to me,' she noted.

'I also have a job where people rely on me. ' The Georgia native recently relocated to be closer to her mother, a former school teacher, and has hired additional help to manage care responsibilities with other family members. 'We're very, very involved in her care and with her doctors, and there's one of us at every appointment she has,' Schlapman said. While she initially kept her mother's condition private, she now recognizes the importance of sharing her story.

'There is no shame in this disease. And there are so many of us out there living with it that we need each other and we need to talk about it. And the more we talk about it, the better off our loved ones are going to be because their care is going to be better and people are going to understand it more,' she explained.

Schlapman, a paid partner of AbbVie, emphasizes the complexity of Parkinson's and the need for open communication with doctors.

'This disease is so complex that talking with a doctor and being open and honest about every single little or big symptom, every challenge, every change is so important so that your doctor can help you find a treatment plan that meets your needs as best as possible,' she said. Her advocacy comes as Little Big Town prepares for their next performance at Harrah's Stir Cove in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and gears up for the release of their 12th studio album, 'It's a Dying Art,' on August 28.

The three-time Grammy-winning quartet, which also includes Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook, continues to draw millions of listeners. Schlapman's journey illustrates the profound impact of caregiving and the importance of supporting loved ones through chronic illness. By speaking out, she hopes to connect with others facing similar challenges and reduce the stigma surrounding Parkinson's disease.

'I want people to know they're not alone in this disease. Whether you have the disease or your loved one has it, there's so much to advocate for,' she said. Her commitment to her mother reflects a deep sense of family and dedication, showing that even amidst a busy career, caregiving remains a priority.

The story of Kimberly Schlapman and her mother serves as a reminder of the resilience required when facing a progressive disease and the value of community support. As she continues to balance her roles as singer, mother, and caregiver, Schlapman remains grateful for the opportunity to care for the woman who raised her, finding strength in the journey





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Kimberly Schlapman Parkinson's Disease Caregiving Little Big Town Family

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