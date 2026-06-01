Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman on Caring for Her Mother with Parkinson's Disease

Kimberly Schlapman, a member of the country music group Little Big Town, has been caring for her mother Barbara who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2005. Schlapman has become an advocate for openly discussing the realities of living with Parkinson's disease and the need for family involvement in care.

Kimberly Schlapman , a member of the country music group Little Big Town , has been caring for her mother Barbara who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2005.

Schlapman, who works with her family and hired help to care for Barbara, recalled the day she received the diagnosis and the family's initial lack of understanding about the disease. She explained that once the suspicion evolved into a diagnosis, the family did not understand what care for Barbara would look like.

Schlapman has since become an advocate for openly discussing the realities of living with Parkinson's disease, citing the need for more people to share their experiences and support one another. She also spoke about the importance of family involvement in care and the need for people to understand the disease better. Schlapman's mother has been receiving care from her and her family, with one of them attending every appointment she has.

Schlapman's message is that there is no shame in living with Parkinson's disease and that people need to talk about it to better understand and support one another. Meanwhile, Michael J. Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease over 30 years ago, is also speaking out about his health and the need for people to discuss the realities of living with the disease.

Fox attended a charity gala in Nashville earlier this week and spoke about his health and how he won't stop fighting the disease. He also encouraged people to support research and find a cure for Parkinson's disease





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Parkinson's Disease Kimberly Schlapman Little Big Town Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Disease Awareness

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