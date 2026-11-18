Music rights firm Litmus secures $1.4 billion in assets under management, leveraging new equity from KKR and Carlyle Global Credit to accelerate catalog acquisitions and expand its platform in the global entertainment sector.

Music rights and entertainment asset management firm Litmus has successfully closed a major financing round that brings its total assets under management to approximately $1.4 billion. The strategic capital injection combines $500 million in equity investment and debt financing provided by Carlyle Global Credit with additional contributions from Litmus management. This significant financial milestone introduces KKR as a new strategic investor to the company's shareholder base, marking a pivotal moment in the firm's rapid expansion within the global music industry.

Capital Structure and Strategic Growth Plans

The newly committed capital is designated primarily for funding acquisitions of music catalogs and related intellectual property rights over the upcoming years. This influx of funds allows Litmus to pursue a more aggressive acquisition strategy, targeting valuable songwriting and recording rights that generate steady long-term revenue. By securing this level of financial backing, the firm establishes a robust platform capable of competing for large-scale assets in an increasingly competitive market for music intellectual property.

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Hank Forsyth, co-founder and CEO of Litmus, emphasized the transformative nature of this funding event for the company's trajectory. Forsyth stated that this investment marks an exciting next chapter for the organization, providing the meaningful additional capital necessary to pursue new deals and accelerate corporate growth. The leadership team views this capital raise not just as a financial boost, but as validation of their business model and their ability to execute large-scale transactions in the music rights sector.

Carlyle Global Credit Expansion Strategy

Carlyle Global Credit has been an active investor in creative assets for several years, having deployed more than $6.1 billion of capital across sports, music, television, and film sectors since 2017. Their portfolio includes significant stakes in entities such as the leading sound and staging company Clair Global and a past investment in Universal Music Group, which the firm has since exited. This history demonstrates Carlyle's established expertise in structuring deals for high-value entertainment assets and their comfort with the unique cash flow dynamics of music rights.

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Head of credit opportunities at Carlyle highlighted that what began as an ambitious vision has evolved into a differentiated business with a strong foundation and established acquisition capabilities. The firm cited significant opportunities for further expansion within the music rights space as a key driver for their continued investment. They expressed strong conviction in the Litmus platform, its management team, and the long-term growth opportunity inherent in owning and managing music catalogs, reinforcing their commitment to the sector's future.

KKR Investment and Leadership Background

The entry of KKR as a new strategic investor adds considerable weight to Litmus's fundraising efforts, given KKR's extensive history in this niche. KKR has invested in music companies and catalog investment firms since at least 2009, notably backing BMG with 250 million euros, which was valued at $274 million at the time, to acquire publishing assets. The private equity giant and BMG teamed up again in 2021 to acquire music rights from artists, demonstrating a sustained interest in the asset class that Litmus now manages.

Litmus CEO Hank Forsyth brings over a decade of experience in operations and strategy from his time at EMI, following executive roles at Warner Chappell and as general manager with Blue Note. His operational expertise is complemented by the leadership of McCarroll, who served as president of Warner Bros. Records from 2013 to 2017. McCarroll previously held a similar role at Capitol Records, where he worked closely with major artists including Katy Perry and Ryan Adams, providing the company with deep industry connections and operational insight.

Transaction Advisors and Next Steps

The financial and legal advisors for this complex transaction were also notable firms specializing in high-value corporate finance. Evercore served as the financial adviser to Carlyle Global Credit, ensuring the investment structure met rigorous financial standards. Latham & Watkins LLP provided legal counsel to Carlyle, while Kirkland & Ellis LLP represented KKR in the negotiations and structuring of their equity commitment.

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With the capital now secured, Litmus is positioned to aggressively pursue its acquisition pipeline. The firm aims to leverage its enhanced balance sheet to identify and close deals that have previously been out of reach due to capital constraints. As the music rights market continues to mature and attract institutional investors, Litmus's new financial standing places it among the major players capable of shaping the ownership landscape of iconic music catalogs in the near future.