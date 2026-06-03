Lititz retirement community achieves zero falls in April through use of AI technology

A retirement home in Lancaster County is crediting new AI technology to acheiving a new record in lowering in their fall rate.The United Zion Retirement Communi

A retirement home in Lancaster County is crediting new AI technology to achieving a new record in lowering in their fall rate. The United Zion Retirement Community announced Wednesday that thanks to new technology called Helpany, they had zero falls reported in April of 2026.

Since its implementation in January of 2026, the technology has created a 70% reduction in falls, and has adjusted care plans for residents. Helpany works via radar-based technology that tracks changes in gait, sleep, activity levels, and bathroom frequency without the use of cameras or microphones. Director of Personal Care Miranda Troyer said introducing the technology was significant for the quality of care in the community.

“We believed there was an opportunity to identify risk earlier while maintaining the dignity and privacy our residents deserve. The results have exceeded our expectations," she said. Police have cleared out what was the biggest homeless encampment in York's history without having to make any arrests, according Commissioner Michael Muldrow. A barn in Perry County suffered significant damage after a fire late Tuesday night.

A member of the community has started a GoFundMe campaign for the family of Keisha Gonzalez and her two children. A Lancaster County man allegedly caused someone to drift in and out of consciousness during an assault last weekend, according to police. A stretch of road in Lower Allen Township is closed Wednesday after a sewage pipe burst. Cedar Cliff Drive is closed between Colgate Drive and West Shore Drive,





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