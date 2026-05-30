National reading scores continue to fall, with only 31% of fourth gradErs proficient. Teacher unions and preparation programs are criticized for focusing on political activism rather than evidence-based reading instruction, exacerbating the learning crisis that began before the pandemic.

Recent data from national assessments reveAls a deepening literacy crisis in American schools, with only 31% of fourth graders reading proficiently. Achievement gaps are widening,and student performance continues to decline. while millions of children struggle to read at grade level, many of the nation's most powerful educational institutions remain consumed by political activism, organizing protests and advancing ideological causes instead of addressing the emergency.

Since 2013, reading scores have been steadily dropping, and the pandemic only accelerated this trend that was already underway. fourth and eighth graders right now score two points below thier 2022 levels, and the gap between the lowest and highest performing students has grown to approximately 100 points over the past decade. In Chicago, the teachers union fought to close schools for May Day 2025, aiming to bring students to protest against the Trump administration and ICE.

Thousands of students and teachers attended the protests, missing a day of learning, even as Chicagos academic scores lag behind the national average. Meanwhile, the American Federation of Teachers is considering a resolution that would allow activist teachers to present contested geopolitical opinions as established fact, such as labeling the situation in Gaza as genocide. This resolution expressly permits teaching this framing to children as youthful as five without offering alternative perspectives.

Unions have as well opposed legislation that would implement the science of reading, a data-backed approach proven to improve literacy. Instead, they dismiss concerns about learning loss, with one union president stating that missing times tables is okay as long as students understand political concepts like insurrection. These problems originate in teacher preparation programs.

A recent report reviewed nearly 700 programs and found that only 25% adequately cover all five core components of science-based reading instruction: phonemic awareness, phonics,fluency, vocabulary and comprehension. Another 25% fail to cover even one component adequately. Instead of equipping teachers with effective reading instruction methods, these programs prioritize activist frameworks aimed at creating social justice warriors. The unions have done little to demand better training and have deflected attention from the results.

The system masks failure with inflated grades, while millions of children are left without the foundational skill of reading. This crisis demands urgent action,not political activism





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Literacy Crisis Teacher Unions Science Of Reading Political Activism In Schools Teacher Preparation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Zefr Deepens Meta Partnership with AI-Powered Pre-Bid Controls for ThreadsZefr deepens its Meta partnership, bringing AI-powered pre-bid controls to the Threads feed. Ensure brand safety on Threads and optimize your ads!

Read more »

US Government Introduces Trump Accounts to Promote Financial Literacy in YouthThe US government has introduced a new tax-deferred investment savings account called Trump Accounts designed for children. Parents, family members, and others can contribute money to these accounts, which can be tapped into after the beneficiary turns 18. The program aims to get young people interested in investing and to help grow financial literacy in the United States.

Read more »

New Lehi community tackles housing affordability, childhood literacyHolbrook Farms resident Marie Wanlass said she had no idea a literacy center would be built in her community, but she was excited for it during the grand opening on Thursday.

Read more »

Top 5 Financial Literacy GamesDiscover financial literacy games for kids, teens & adults. Boost money skills, budgeting & investing with top free picks & family tips!

Read more »