Lita Ford Signs With Frontiers Music Srl For New Album

Rock icon Lita Ford joins Frontiers Music Srl to release a new album and single in October 2026, marking a major career milestone.

Legendary rock guitarist Lita Ford has officially signed a deal with Frontiers Music Srl for her upcoming musical projects. The agreement marks a significant new chapter for the musician, who first gained fame as the lead guitarist for the pioneering all-female band The Runaways during the 1970s. This partnership allows Ford to continue creating music while leveraging the global infrastructure of the label.

Lita Ford Joins Frontiers Music Srl

Lita Ford is signing with Frontiers Music Srl to release a new album and a debut single on October 27th, 2026. The announcement confirms that the veteran artist has selected the label to help produce what she describes as a magical dark fairytale record. This move represents a strategic step forward for Ford as she prepares to share new material with her dedicated fanbase after decades in the industry.

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Ford expressed deep satisfaction with the decision, stating that she needed the perfect team to give her powerful record the life it deserves. She emphasized that the collaboration with Frontiers Music Srl was essential to realizing her creative vision for this next phase of her career. The artist indicated readiness to rise with the first new single, signaling an immediate return to public performance and recording.

Ford's Historic Rock Career Legacy

The Runaways, featuring Lita Ford and Joan Jett, released four studio albums including hits like Cherry Bomb and Queens of Noise. Ford later pursued a successful solo career, charting four songs on the Billboard Hot 100. Her collaborations included Close My Eyes Forever with Ozzy Osbourne, which reached number eight, and Kiss Me Deadly, which peaked at number twelve. She remains a two-time Grammy nominee known for her distinctive sound.

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Jeff Stevenson, General Manager of Frontiers Label Group, praised Ford as a true rock icon whose influence has inspired generations. He highlighted her musicianship and unmistakable attitude as key factors in the label's excitement about the partnership. Stevenson noted that Ford's continued creative drive made her an ideal addition to the Frontiers roster, promising fans more high-quality rock content.

Industry Moves And Other Artist Updates

In other news, Chris Young joined United Talent Agency (UTA) under the guidance of executive Young. Young stated that UTA has a clear plan for growth and praised Ford as a world-class performer. Meanwhile, Khalifa released The Calm via Atlantic Music Group, continuing his long tenure with Warner Music Group. He previously scored six top ten hits including Black and Yellow and See You Again.

Niño Malo drew attention through videos with rapper Kres before releasing Niño Malo. His music blends hip-hop with Caribbean rhythms in Spanish and Italian. Additionally, ARKAI won best contemporary instrumental album at the 2026 Grammys. Their deluxe version arrives November 13th. Fly By Midnight released Sequel on October 23rd. SOiL will tour with Finger Eleven and release new material in 2027. Parker supports Mary in the Junkyard this month with Evergreen dropping November 6th.