Listen to Your Body: 3 Signs You Need a Break

Dr. Eurich, a brain researcher, shares three crucial signs that indicate you need a break from stress and recommends strategies for intentional rest and rejuvenation.

Instead of waiting for burnout, Dr. Eurich recommends tuning into your body's signals to recognize when you need a break. She highlights three key indicators that your stress levels are high and your coping mechanisms are depleted. Firstly, a noticeable drop in energy at work, particularly for extended periods, suggests you need a respite. Things you usually enjoy might feel draining, and motivation dwindles.

Secondly, if balancing daily tasks feels increasingly exhausting, it's a clear sign your energy reserves are running low. Watch for changes in your behavior, especially if you find yourself reacting disproportionately to minor stressors. For example, a jammed copy machine triggering an unusually strong emotional response could indicate a need for a break. Everyone copes differently; some unwind with a relaxing bath, while others journal or socialize. If your usual de-stressing activities no longer provide relief, a longer break might be necessary. When relaxation techniques become another chore, it's a strong signal that your resilience is exhausted.Eurich emphasizes that recognizing these signs early is crucial. Prolonged stress can lead to feelings of being overwhelmed and burdened. When you decide to take time off, make it a truly restful experience. While spontaneity might seem tempting, planning enjoyable activities beforehand can enhance your well-being. Eurich advises setting an itinerary that includes things you genuinely look forward to. This intentional approach ensures you return from your break feeling refreshed and re-energized. Finally, she encourages incorporating small moments of decompression throughout your day. Engage in activities you enjoy, spend time with loved ones, or tackle a simple, rewarding task like cleaning or cooking. Avoid activities that drain your energy and prioritize those that bring joy and restoration.





