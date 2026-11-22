NASA just released a new album of sounds created from observations of stellar formation

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The album includes four sonifications of actively forming stars in which data are mapped to sounds, turning stellar formation into a musical journey.. By purchasing a subscription you are helping to ensure the future of impactful stories about the discoveries and ideas shaping our world today. Stars are almost constantly forming and dying in Messier 82, which is full of hot gas from the explosions of young, giant stars.

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X-ray data are captured by high-frequency sounds here, and infrared can be heard as a low drone sound. In between those pitches, visible light is mapped to different musical sounds. Just below the Orion constellation’s belt, more than 1,000 young stars twinkle in this sonification. Even the dust and gas in an infrared image are converted to sound as low musical notes and distorted strings here.

In the Carina Nebula’s sonification, individual baby stars each get their own string sound, and other instruments reflect the mountainous shape of the galactic region. Consider this the emo track, with dark dust clouds bringing silence in the middle of the song. Beyond that, young stars and a variety of dust observations create an eerie sound experience. Great science journalism requires human expertise, time, effort and creativity.

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