Never let it be said that the president doesn’t have his priorities. He just hates being questioned about them.

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“Mr. President, what do you say to critics who say you were too focused on D.C. construction projects while our airline systems were crumbling, given the fact that Republicans have been in control? ” she asked. Trump’s first instinct was to turn the pointed question into praise for the work on the White House, sprinkled with a touch of racism towards Alcindor, who is Black.

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“Well, if you take a look at the White House, it’s flawless. Listen to me — I know you don’t see dirt — but if you’d take a look at the White House, you’d never notice broken windows, obviously, from where you come. I don’t know. But we had 18 broken windows.

” Trump claimed the exterior plaster “was falling off the wall,” and “was an embarrassment,” before rambling further about the construction, adding that “the helipad has gotten great reviews. ”“What responsibility do you take? ” Alcindor asked regarding the air traffic shutdown, which Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy blamed on an aging system.

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“Oh, you’re so pathetic! ” Trump said.

“Listen, I have a responsibility to make sure the symbol of our country is in decent shape. And it takes me 10 minutes a day — very little time. Ten minutes a day. I have people — I don’t do it.

You don’t see me on a scaffold. ”“But why hasn’t there been more funding to our crumbling airline system, given—” she asked before Trump cut her off again.

“This doesn’t cost money,” Trump said. “This is peanuts. And I pay for it. This doesn’t cost money; this is peanuts, this is called talent.

Talent. You don’t have talent. You don’t know what a broken column is. ” Q: What do you say to critics who say you were too focused on DC construction projects while our airline systems were crumbling?

TRUMP: The White House is flawless. Listen to me. It takes me 10 minutes a day. Take a look at the helipad.

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Listen to me! You're so pathetic. You…: “I know you don’t see dirt — but if you’d take a look at the WH, you’d never notice broken windows, obviously, from where you come from. ”There was also a mass shooting in DC a mile from the white house this past week while the National Guard was present.

Also don’t forget about Jensen Huang. Howard Lutnick. Jared Kushner. And the rest of the gang.

Back in September 2025, after Trump threatened to sic the “Department of War” on Chicago in a social media post, Alcindor asked if he was trying to “go to war” with the Windy City.

“When you say that, darling, that’s fake news,” he snapped, and got even angrier when she tried to follow up. “Listen. Be quiet. Listen,” he grumbled.

“You don’t listen. You never listen. That’s why you’re second-rate. ” In June, 2020, Trump got testy when trying to praise a slight improvement in overall unemployment numbers when Alcindor noted that