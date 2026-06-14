Listen to Knicks radio voice Tyler Murray’s call of team’s monumental NBA title win

Knicks radio voice Tyler Murray delivered as the clock ran out and the Knicks clinched their first NBA championship in 53 years.As the clock ran out in Game 5 and the Knicks sealed the 94-90 win…

As the clock ran out in Game 5 and the Knicks sealed the 94-90 win for their third championship in franchise history, Murray gave a rousing radio call.

“It’s happening, Knicks fans! It’s happening! It’s been 53 years, but for this moment, it was well worth the wait. A playoff run that will go down in history and a team that will live forever.

Next stop, the Canyon of Heroes! The New York Knicks are NBA champions!

” The Knicks radio announcers reacting to the final moments of Game 5, as Dylan Harper misses both free throws, OG Anunoby splits the clutch free throws, and the New York Knicks win a championship for the first time in 53 yearsOG Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks smiles after winning the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs during Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals on June 13, 2026 at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Murray became the radio voice of the Knicks last season after spending two years with the Worcester Red Sox, the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

He became the 13th former full-time PawSox/WooSox broadcaster currently working in MLB, the NFL and the NBA. Before his time in Worcester, Murray was the lead broadcaster for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, for six years. He began his broadcasting career with the Daytona Cubs in 2012 after graduating from Boston University in 2011.

In just his second season in the Knicks booth, Murray called an incredible run to the championship that captivated the city. After being hired by MSG Networks, Murray shared his emotions surrounding his new role. The walls of any true fan require this plaque of our back cover from June 14, 2026 featuring Brunson and the boys celebrating their win.

Whether they were screaming at the TV at home or chanting down Seventh Avenue, every Knicks fan needs a permanent reminder of the year New York took back the basketball world. Grab a copy of our paper from June 14, 2026 celebrating this huge moment for Knicks fans and New York City as a whole.

Plaque Cover – June 11, 2026If you’re a Knicks fan and a Post fan, get in the game with this jersey inspired by our May 20, 2026 cover.chronicles the historic championship run that united NYC. Featuring NY Post analysis and vivid photos, relive the magic of MSG.

“I’ve dreamed of calling Knicks games for as long as I can remember, so my family and I couldn’t be more excited,” Murray said. His fulfilled dream just got that much sweeter with a championship call. The Knicks will make their next stop at the Canyon of Heroes for their championship parade Thursday.





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