A viral sensation poses a fresh challenge for the Club as deputy food editor Hana Asbrink shares her salty, flaky, buttery recipe for the famous rolls.

SU: We're both senior test kitchen editors at Bon Appétit. SU: Bake Club is Bon Appétit's community of confident and curious bakers. SU: Every month we publish a recipe on bonappetit.com that introduces a baking concept that we think you should know.

JS: Then you'll go bake, send us any questions you might have or pictures of your finished creations. JS: The November Bake Club recipe, which is actually a triple threat of pies. JS: All three are live now on bonappetit.com, but we'll tell you a bit more about that at the end of the episode. SU: And before we get into today's recipe for salt bread, Jesse, I think we should share my news with our bake clubbers.

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SU: After five years at Bon Appétit, I am moving on. It's been a really incredible run and I've had such a fantastic time here. I developed so many recipes. I learned so many things.

I made so many friends. Jesse and I always joke these recipes are like magnum opus, but founding Bake Club might be truly my magnum opus. I first though of Bake Club sometime in 2023, and then it really went nowhere. And then Jesse came along a few months later, and that's when Bake Club really took off.

It's thanks to him that Bake Club is what it is today. What started as a very simple idea of connecting directly with readers and providing a platform where we could all discuss and connect as equals in many ways, it's grown into this massive group of like-minded bakers. I thought we'd be lucky to have a hundred bakers, and today we have over 10,000 subscribers on Substack. I'm so proud of Bake Club.

Thank you to all of our readers and listeners. You really have made this the most wholesome corner of the internet and my career. SU: Okay. Next.

What am I doing next? I am going to be pursuing various projects and you can follow me on Instagram @shilpauskokovic. Good luck spelling that out. For more information as things come along.

JS: And just so everyone knows, Bake Club is not going anywhere. I'm still here and I'm still with all of you guys. Shilpa, she'll be around. SU: And I will, on the other hand, be on the other side of Bake Club, baking along with our listeners, Jesse.

So I'm going to call in and send you all of the hard questions. SU: Yes. JS: So before we say goodbye to Shilpa, we have an episode to get to. SU: This is true.

Today we're here to actually talk about October's recipe for the most adorable and cutest little buns, rolls, whatever you might call them. They are Hana's salt bread. JS: And in order to talk about this recipe, we have to welcome a very special guest, our test kitchen colleague and someone we have maybe mentioned on every single episode at that point. JS: There she is deputy food editor, Hana Asbrink.

Hello, Hana. JS: This month we are talking about salt bread and for anyone unfamiliar, Hana, do you want to tell us what is salt bread? HA: Yes. So salt bread, it originated in Japan in, I want to say the mid 2010s and then obviously became popular, got so popular, it hopped over the water.

And what it is essentially is a bread bun or dinner roll, if you will, with the qualities of a croissant almost. So the recipe I developed for BA and for Bake Club in particular rests in the middle with the qualities of a more crusty exterior and maintaining that really nice, lovely to eat interior of a milk bread. So just know even though it's called salt bread, you'll find a different range depending on where you go.

SU: And we'll get into why there's a nice crust on the salt bread, which is different from how other crusty breads are achieved. But Hana, you know the drill. We are going to walk through the recipe and for that we're going to need our jaunty Bake Club how-to music. And Hana, walk listeners through the broad strokes of how to make your salt bread.

HA: One of the hallmarks of this salt bread recipe lies in its tangzhong base. So after you create that, it's very straightforward. You're incorporating the wet ingredients, which includes a packet of instant yeast along with the bread flour. And then you are just going to work that dough until it's ready.

It's going to get shaped and rested until it doubles in size. And you're going to, in the meantime, cut up some salted butter. This will go in the dough itself.

Then comes the fun part, which is the shaping. First, we're going to shape them into balls, then we're going to shape them into cones or carrot shapes.

Then we're going to grab a rolling pin and smooth them out, tuck the frozen pieces of butter into each dough and roll them up. They're going to look like mini croissants or crescent rolls. They will rise once more.

You're going to spray them with some water, put a little bit of flaky sea salt on top, and then they'll bake in the oven where they will fry and crisp in their own fat because the butter will come out of the little buns. And once they're out, you're going to brush them with this melted butter, let them hang out a little bit so you're not ruining your mouth and then tearing into them.

SU: Okay, Hana, let's talk about the dough a little bit in detail. So you said it starts off with a tangzhong. HA: Okay, so a tangzhong is a type of roux and you make it just by incorporating starch, in this case, all-purpose flour and water. So it starts off very liquidy.

HA: Yes, exactly. And you want to cook these two elements together until they become like a gel-like-HA: Almost snotty consistency like mayonnaise. And you can let it cool a little bit and then it gets incorporated with the rest of the dough's ingredients. And what that does is really help to retain the moisture of a loaf or a bread.

If you've eaten milk bread before, you know just how tender-HA: For days that it can be. And it just really yields that really fluffy consistency. SU: What is the consistency of the finished dough and how do you get it ... Is it important to really mix it well?

Tell us more. HA: It really is important to mix this well. This is a bread flour-based dough because we want that higher protein level to really give us the structure and the chew that we are aiming for at the end.

But the dough itself, it's going to be a beautiful baby-like ball of wonder, just super easy to work with, shiny, smooth, and obviously it's enriched with enough fat in there, so it will be just very resilient and pliable. HA: Yes. It's very important here. And I know not everyone has a mixer and I really do try to create recipes that are approachable in a way that everyone can appreciate.

So one can potentially just use their hands, but if you do have a mixer or can borrow one for an afternoon, this would be the time to do so because you do need either a dough hook or a strong paddle. It will need about 20 to 25 minutes of pretty aggressive kneading in the bowl. And you'll know it's ready when you just stretch a corner of it.

And many of you have heard of this window pane test and you can stretch it thin enough so that it is nearly see through without breaking open and tearing. So if you can manually do this in a respectable amount of time where your arms won't be falling off, then you can achieve this window pane test without tearing, more power to you. HA: Tim said ... I know Tim is a very active club member.

SU: And then once the dough is mixed, how long does it rest for before you move on to the next step? HA: So the dough encounters several resting periods. The first bulk ferment of the dough before it's shaped, that requires a couple of hours. You want it to nearly double in size.

And if you want to make this for, let's say the holidays where you're already pressed for time, I've included instructions on how you can get it to a certain level, then stick it in your fridge, let it bulk ferment slowly in that chill zone. But you could potentially just make this salt bread recipe within the course of one day. JS: And you don't flour your surface, right? HA: You do not need any more flour.

And I think that's probably a crutch of many home bakers who see, "Oh, my dough is sticky or oh, it doesn't look the way it's supposed to.

" And the tendency is just to flower your surface, but at the end of doing so, you might create actually a tougher, less tender product. So just trust that there's enough fat in this dough. What you need is just a clean surface and actually you don't even want to put anything on, let's say your counter because that tension is what helps grip and stretch the dough in a very natural way. JS: There she is.

She's in the Bake Club. HA: Yes, absolutely. So listen, I am the first person to say just measure with your heart, but not when it comes to baking. If you really want to have a good final result and spend all this time making something beautiful that you want to share with loved ones, you really just need to take out an inexpensive scale and measure out roughly ...

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I think it was 70 grams per ball. You don't have to be so precise across the bun weight. You could be off by maybe five to eight grams, but you should aim for getting somewhere in there so that the bake times can yield the best result for you. HA: You have your dough balls and they are so cute and you're just circling with your claw-like hand to make sure they're around.

Then they're going to go under plastic wrap. They're just going to rest for up to 30 minutes and then you will shape them again. Not the last time. You're going to just ...

Putting the weight on one side of your hand and roll them into cones or if you want to think about it like a carrot. And by that I mean one end will be a little thicker and then it'll taper down into a cone-like shape. And then it will rest under that same plastic wrap until you're ready to roll out each piece of dough.

If you think about an isosceles triangle, a short-HA: That would be two equal sides. There's equilateral. And who can tell me the third type of triangle? Geometry-HA: Isosceles and come on, come on.

Scalene is each side is a different length. JS: Okay. Well, there's 125 grams in a cup of flour. JS: Okay, triangle.

So we got a triangle of dough. HA: It's a triangle of dough, two long sides, one short base. Don't forget about the salted butter nubs. So two types-SU: Because I think this is the crux of the recipe.

SU: Yeah. This is where it gets wild because up to now, Hana, what you're describing really feels like an ordinary enriched dough. Jesse, you and I have spoken about this. It's like a milk bread, you made a tangzhong.

Everything feels normal and now is what makes salt bread salt bread. HA: It's called salt bread, yes, because there's a little flaky salt on top sure. But what this bun is actually about is the butter. So looking at it from the outside, it's so cute.

It looks like the cutest, shiniest dinner roll you've ever seen, but it holds a secret. And that secret is salted butter inside. So you take this shape of dough that's not yet baked. You take your chilled piece of salted butter ...

And again, there's unsalted butter in the enriched dough, but you're taking a piece of salted butter that I ask you to just keep in the freezer until you're ready to roll. And then you roll it up like you would a mini croissant or a crescent roll. And then you're thinking, okay, now what? So yes, it rests once more, the last rest.

And then as I mentioned, we're going to just spray the tops with a water bottle and lay the salt down. They're going to bake and you're going to freak out because ... And also you're going to bake them in an unlined sheet pan, no parchment paper. They're going directly on the hot surface of the sheet pan on the lowest rack of your oven.

You really want it to be hot. HA: You really want it to be hot because one of the other defining features of salt bread is the crusty, dark, burnished bottom. And how does it get burnished? You need all that butter inside each individual roll to leech out directly onto the hot sheet pan.

What this does, it effectively fries the underside. It's wild. You're going to think you're doing it all wrong, but again, you just have to trust the process until the buns reach their perfectly golden brown color. And then you're going to remove them and take a fancy Japanese bristle brush and very carefully brush all of that melted butter straight onto your just baked, still hot, porous open buns that are just begging for moisture.

You're going to think, oh, this is so wasteful. Don't worry. It's all going to get absorbed on the top, on the bottom. It will be a relatively dry sheet pan by the time you're done with the whole ordeal.

HA: It's brown. You're literally going to think I'm doing this wrong. Just stay with us people because they'll come out, they'll cool, you'll give them a nice butter brushing and you'll be richly rewarded. SU: I think when you gave us that roll the first time, we were like, holy ...

Because you can taste all of these different textures. It's a soft roll. It's a super crusty, crunchy bottom. It's like a potato chip on the bottom.

JS: I've had a weird rendition at this Italian fusion restaurant, so I don't think it was the best. It was nowhere near the star quality of yours. SU: I've had it once before. It was Justin's salt bread.

SU: It's good, but it's very ... You can feel the grease absorbing into your pores when you eat it. It's really good, but I don't know. It didn't hold the handle to yours, I will say.

There was something about the size and the contrast of texture in yours that I thought was really a very successful day. SU: Yes. They warm them up. And then you can also have the option of getting them with an egg salad.

JS: Yeah. I was going to ask, Hana, how do you eat these? Is there anything you pair them with or do you eat them warm? HA: Oh my gosh.

These little buns, they look so cute, but they're so rich. I know people will have a tendency to just grab more butter, and if that is your style, all the power to you. But it's so rich, you can really just snack on them solo and be so satisfied. So remember, they're rolled up into this cute shape.

They are two fun ways to eat them. You can unravel them like a little kid might and then expose that initial shape. Or what I like to do, I like to scrunch them because then you can really appreciate their crusty exterior, then tear them in half, and then you need to just admire that hollow that gets created from baking. And it's the hollow that once held that salted butter, that salted tablespoon of butter.

SU: Okay. With that, we are going to take a quick break. SU: Stick around, guys. JS: Welcome back to BA Bay Club.

Shilpa will be back later in the episode, but Hana, are you ready for some listener questions? JS: Okay. Great. So first up, we have some questions about shaping the rolls.

This one is from Nico. Niko writes, "I made the salt bread today. The recipe was quite easy to follow and it turned out great. The one part I was a bit confused about was the step where we were supposed to make the dough balls into cone shapes before smushing them into triangles.

My dough cones didn't really stay all that cone-shaped. They drooped down while they were resting. And then when I smushed them flat, they didn't become very triangle shaped, so I had to reshape them quite a bit to make nice long ice isosceles triangles. Could you explain what the purpose of the cone step is?

Why not go directly from balls to triangles?

" And there are some photos that Nico has provided and they look pretty good. JS: Yeah. They're a little plump, perhaps. They're not the tightest spiral, but they're still a spiral at the end of the day, and I think they still look quite nice, good color, good little fat guys.

HA: Yeah. They're so cute. So I almost feel like ... Okay, so this question has come up a couple of times.

HA: But secondly, Nico, these turned out awesome, and this is one of those things where as recipe developers and food editors, we really try to put into words what could probably very quickly be taught just visually. So I did include the link to our Instagram reel, which is basically a one minute long quick tutorial of every important step of this recipe, including the dreaded cone shaping part.

And basically what we want to do is ensure that the dough has enough time to rest between each movement, if you will. So the reason why we don't go from ball shape to triangle is because there's a good chance the dough might spring back.

So the reason we're giving each phase 30 minutes is just to allow the gluten to be as relaxed as possible because we've all been there where we're stretching out even store-bought pizza dough where we're really trying to will it into a shape and it just wants to pull back and spring back into its six-inch diameter. So what you have to do is essentially just allow for enough time.

Now, if your dough is well rested, if your yeast is fresh, everything should progress smoothly. It almost sounds like maybe your kitchen was warmer than our kitchen and it proofed a lot faster. If they droop down while they're resting, I feel like maybe they're a little over-proofed. What do you think, Jesse?

I can't quite tell from the text here. HA: Slack. HA: Yeah, because then it looks like Nico is having problems reshaping them, which could happen. They just go all over the place.

So probably when you ultimately rolled them up, they were probably more flat. But the end result leads me to believe that you got there. They have a nice height to them. They're nice and smooth and risen.

JS: Yeah. I think Nico's rolls look nice. So takeaway is give it time between the steps, let it relax and it won't fight back. And perhaps there was a proofing issue one way or the other here.

HA: Yes. They do look like maybe they over-proofed a little bit, just the way they're blobbing out like that, the extra chub, if you will. HA: But the actual bake on them, the nice golden crust, I don't know. I think these still look great to me.

JS: Next up, Maria writes on our Substack, "Not the tightest or prettiest rolls. I had some trouble with the cone shape and then struggled to roll them. They kept springing back in their initial shape, but these were so tasty and amazing. I already want to make more.

" So Maria has a photo too, and I will say they're much flatter than Nico's. It almost is like a rolled up pancake of sorts in which the rolls, the spirals are, I don't know, maybe one third of an inch, not super plump, let's say. HA: And again, with that darn cone shape. But I feel like she definitely achieved the nice long isosceles triangles.

You can see them. I almost feel like maybe they're over-proofed. Perhaps the yeast was not as fresh as it could be because they did still bake up, and obviously she got a lovely color on them. Again, apologies that you had trouble shaping the cone.

But the fact that they were springing back leads me to believe that they still could have used that rest that we spoke of or the many resting stages. What do you think? JS: I agree. Sometimes also it depends on what she means by spring back, but sometimes if you're doing the poke test and it springs back way too fast, then it is over-proofed.

And I think it's confusing because you think over-proofed, you think, oh, fluffy and airy, but it's actually sometimes the opposite. It has so much air and puff that then it collapses when it bakes. And this looks like what might have happened here. HA: Still beautiful, and I'm glad they tasted good to you as well.

JS: And some burnt bottoms. JS: Okay. That's true. So Amy writes, "Salt bread is so delicious.

They were burning so much on the bottom. I had to take them out, even though upon eating, even the burnt ends tasted good.

" I like that she called them burnt ends. "Maybe it is because I have a dark pan, but even when I tried it a second time and move it up a little in the oven, I got a similar result. " And she says, "These photos are from my first attempt as I made the dough and baked them in the same day. Shaping didn't go well, but I still got it somewhat there.

I don't have photos of the second time I made them because shaping was completely impossible. I literally couldn't follow the recipe at all. Oh, God.. And I don't know if that's because the dough ended up cold proofing for two days or if there was another factor, but I had to flower them in order to get them to at least roll without sticking to everything.

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I'm still hoping to give them a third attempt because oh my gosh, they're delicious even if they're ugly and a little crying emoji. Okay. Amy's a little chaotic with this one, I got to say. HA: It's the cry laughing emoji, just to clarify.

First of all, Amy, bravo to you because actually the shaping is very nice and you got a nice rise. The bottoms did get burnt. We'll talk about that in a moment, but I do think you almost answered your own question here because at BA, we really do prefer using aluminum sheet pans, and Jesse will tell you a little bit about why and what a dark pan does versus a light one.

But also we do recognize that everyone's ovens are different. So I do specify to bake these on the bottom rack because that does tend to be the hottest spot of one's oven, but it looks like maybe your oven is firing on all cylinders and could probably just stand being in the middle rack. JS: Yeah. And Amy has two pictures and if you don't flip them over, they're some of the most beautiful salt bread I've ever seen.

JS: Yeah. So just keep them down. But yeah, to Hana's point, the strange thing that happens with baking equipment where it's the darker the color, typically the hotter it gets, the more it holds onto heat. I guess if you think about a cast iron skillet on a stove top for the same amount of time as a stainless steel skillet, that cast iron's going to hold onto the heat much longer and more intense.

And therefore, if you're baking on a dark pan, your bottoms are going to be inevitably darker. HA: And anecdotally, the darker pans that I've used, they tend to be thinner, like lighter. So they will also just hold and spread that heat much faster than a sturdier, heavier aluminum pan. HA: Truly.

I think for your next attempt, I truly think just a moderation of the placement of the rack will get you to a more uniformly golden place. JS: I agree. And Hana, still in the burnt bottoms camp. Apologies.

Emily writes, "I also had serious issues with burning the bottoms. I know ovens vary in temperature, true, but is the distance from the bottom of an oven also a variable? I have a really nice and usually consistent oven, so I was shocked in 10 minutes when the bottoms were already obliterated. Move them to the middle after the first 10 minutes.

Frustrating, but I'll probably try again, but likely not until the frustration wanes.

"HA: Well, also, Emily, look at her beautiful project here. She really did such a great job every step of the way. And frankly, even the final photo, these are not bad at all. HA: They're beautiful.

So I really do think it's a matter of moderate. you know your oven best, so you've baked it once and now you know that the bottom is too hot. So I would recommend to you as well, Emily, to please just keep it on the middle rack.

And perhaps I'll even make a note in our head note just to acknowledge, without knowing if one has an electric versus gas oven, and even among and between those fields, there's such a big range of temperatures and cool zones and all that. So I really feel like you almost have to bake them once to understand how you need to tweak for the next time.

JS: That's such a good point is that oven rack, we talk about every episode where to put it, but I feel like no other bake perhaps besides this one shows just how big of an impact it makes. It's so clear with the salt bread how intense the bottom of the oven is. HA: No, truly. And there are Bake Club members who have baked them to success.

Oh, for sure. They either have a moderate/normal regular mainstream oven, or maybe these ovens just tend to run hotter. But this is all great feedback nonetheless, because it gives us a sense of how far should we go when we're ... Do we really need to recommend the bottom rack?

Perhaps not. Perhaps a rejiggering of the total temperature would be enough to get everyone more aligned and on the same page. JS: And Emily has four photos here and photo one, photo two, photo three, pristine. And then photo four, she flips it over and we see that bottom.

But still, you know what? Scrape off that bottom. You're good. HA: Literally we've had a couple of these in the test kitchen and we've eaten them to our peril and actually it just adds that nice bien cuit finish.

JS: Bien cuitien cuit. That's what we always say. Beautiful. So Hana, I feel like with the burnt bottoms, it's a very trust the process situation, but at what moment should we look or should we know to course correct before it goes too far?

HA: Listen, baking is a fully all sensory experience. So if you smell anything where you're like, that smells a little bit more than caramelized, open the oven. Just check the bottom very quickly, being very careful of course. And you'll soon see if that burnt toast smell is leading you to a darker bottom.

And at which point I would just quickly lower the oven, maybe let them hang out off the heat for a few minutes just so the temperatures can recalibrate. But the actual step of the recipe has you bake for the first 10 minutes without bothering them, you're not touching them, you're not doing anything.

Then I ask you to open the oven, rotate the baking sheet from front to back and continue baking them until they're really nice and golden on the top. So that would be the perfect time to just very carefully, of course, check the underside of one of the buns. And if they are looking way too dark already, just put them on the middle rack and then keep going.

But I would check them not at the full five to eight minute mark, but perhaps at the three-minute mark because your oven just might be a little hotter than ours. HA: Yes. Your eyes, your ears, obviously at some point, your palate. Your nose will also often tell you if it's going awry before any other scents can pick that up.

JS: You've had a look through some of the amazing photos that our listeners have sent in and there were a lot. So who do you think has earned this coveted title this month? HA: Oh my gosh. I must say I just love that people chose to bake and share.

That's always my favorite part. But I think this month's first prize goes to Kaylee. Okay. Kaylee is a girl after my own heart.

If I may take the liberty of describing her adorable photos furnished. HA: Okay.

First of all, Kaylee, thank you for sharing and baking through. Her first photo shows three perfectly puffed and pristine salt bread rolls. And then behind that is the cutest little Jellycat croissant friend eagerly looking on. HA: No, literally.

I am obsessed with all Jellycat and I am definitely above the age range targeted, I'm sure. And then the second photo is actually of the cone shape. HA: When I say cone, it's like cone, carrot, anything that's cylindrical, heavier on one end and then tapers off like a carrot. And if anyone is wondering how they should look, please just go in the Substack chat and look at Kaylee's photo.

And then as I said, girl after my own heart, she is just a resourceful one. Grabs the closest heavy uniform thing. And I love that she has wine at the ready and just starts rolling it out. And just look, look at that even rollout that you can see just partially.

JS: Just do what she's got to do. HA: This is a very MacGyver style and I'm down for that. Girl, I hope you open that wine after the bake because ... JS: Besides this shout out.

Well, congrats, Kaylee. We're going to take another break and when we get back, we're going to play a little game. SU: Okay. So salt bread is a viral recipe and to wrap things up, we are going to play a little game to test our knowledge of viral recipes.

We are calling it The Viral Trials. We have three rounds to this game. JS: So are you ready for round one? Fact or fiction?

Each of us is going to read out a recipe name. Others guess whether each is a real food or something completely made up. HA: In a pineapple. JS: It is 1970s from BA.

It is real. JS: It says that Hawaiian and luau culture was very popular in the 1970s with Bon Appétit, and the editors weren't afraid to riff on a classic by making literally the most insane food here. Chicken baked in pineapple. HA: Was it ground chicken?

JS: It says ingredients, two whole pineapples. And it says one and a half diced broiled chickens. Do without what you will. JS: Okay.

You know what? Delicious. JS: I'm here for it. I'm here.

SU: Oh, no, that's fake. Absolutely not. SU: Yes. Because I feel like it's trying to hop onto the pistachio, like the Dubai trend, but I don't think-JS: Okay.

You tried. SU: Okay. My turn. Let's see.

Okay. This one is fun. Jesse, I feel like you would actually love this. Candied cucumbers with vanilla whip.

SU: Yeah. Yeah. This is giving chef. SU: Okay.

You both are indeed correct. It is on ba.com. It's a beautiful photo actually. It's a parfait glass.

JS: Oh, it's called art people. Look it up. HA: Okay guys. Round two, viral or vile.

Each of us has a viral food combination and will take turns revealing it and saying whether they try it or if they think it's vile. JS: We're all like, "Hell yeah. Let's go.

"HA: We don't even ask anything. Hard shell, soft shell. We're like, yes. JS: I've seen these.

JS: I've seen these people take a sugar glazed donut and then they essentially fry it. So the sugar hardens the caramelizes. JS: I think it does look good. Would I do it?

Probably not, but it does look good. SU: It's like the donut burger. JS: Yeah. That's vile.

I have high cholesterol people. This is a new thing for me, so I can't have that. JS: I'd like that. HA: Top off your favorite Bloody Mary with it.

SU: Hana, you, would you drink it? SU: You guys would be happy to know that it actually does exist and it sounds fun. Like a pickleback. SU: Okay.

Finally, we made it to round three and round three is make it viral. Each of us has a mystery ingredient and we are going to go around the table and quickly decide how we would tweak it to create a viral recipe. JS: I'm first. Yeah.

SU: Okay. HA: We need something disgusting. HA: Done. Bye.

Thanks for having me, guys. SU: Creativity is encouraged in Bake Club. SU: Dates. Oh my God, this exists.

But the other day I saw somebody in here, it was a really cute idea. They made date carpaccio, which I thought was real fun. They put dates between two sheets of parchment paper and pounded it out super thin. SU: Yeah.

With a dressing, which I thought was really fun. Okay. What would we do? JS: I don't know.

You like almond butter and just keep rolling and rolling and rolling? SU: What if you made sticky toffee pudding stuffed dates? SU: It's like dates, but you know how they stuff with nut butter? JS: What's your cute company name for it?

JS: Thanks, AI. JS: Okay. She's going to heckle me. HA: We love popcorn.

HA: Oh, cute. But would you keep it in the big kernel, like big puffed? HA: You answer that so fast. SU: There we go.

HA: It has to be like a popcorn latte or something. HA: But more toasty flavors. All right. Christina Tosi, watch out.