The U.S. Navy said it has 'no intention' of changing USS Doris Miller name after pushback from lawmakers and family members.

In a twist in the USS Doris Miller renaming debate, South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace said Tuesday the U.S. Navy made the "right call" by not renaming the future aircraft carrier for President Donald Trump.

The comment comes after the Navy said it has “no intention” of changing the name of the ship meant to honor Black World War II hero Doris Miller, following earlier reports that it was considering renaming the vessel after Trump.

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“Doris Miller carried wounded shipmates to safety at Pearl Harbor, then manned a machine gun he’d never been trained for. The Navy is keeping his name on CVN-81. Right call,” said Mace, who once called herself "Trump in high heels.

" The possibility of the renaming comes nearly a year after Trump announced plans for the "Golden Fleet" to build a new class of warships named after himself. Newsweek reached out to the White House and the U.S. Navy via email for comment Tuesday.

Mace isn’t a stranger to parting ways with her party’s leadership, pushing for the release of the unredacted Jeffrey Epstein files and publicly criticizing the federal government for its handling of them, a prominent topic during her unsuccessful reelection campaign. Newsweek reached out to Mace’s office via email Tuesday for comment. As of Tuesday, Mace is one of the most prominent GOP lawmakers to side with the Democratic members of Congress who started advocating against the renaming months ago.

In a letter dated August 26, dozens of Democratic members of Congress urged Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao to ensure that CVN-81 carried Miller’s name. The effort was led by Representatives Wesley Bell, Marilyn Strickland and Kweisi Mfume, who said more than 70 members supported the letter.

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“Most importantly, this would diminish the recognition of one of our country’s greatest military heroes,” the letter reads. “It was during President Trump’s first term that the Navy announced CVN-81 would bear Doris Miller’s name. Reversing that decision now would be a significant step backward in honoring the courage and sacrifice of those who have served our country. ” Last month, Mfume and Bell, along with Representative Debbie Dingell, introduced the U.S.S.

Doris Miller Act and the Department of Defense Renaming Integrity and Ethics Act, which would prohibit naming military ships after sitting presidents and place new restrictions on the Defense Department's authority to rename aircraft carriers. Senator Cory Booker also introduced three bills to preserve Miller's name on the future ship.

Other Democratic lawmakers, including Congressional Black Caucus Chair Representative Yvette D. Clarke, Senator Mark Kelly, Representative Donald Norcross, Senator Mark Warner, Senator Tim Kaine and Representative Bobby Scott have been vocal in opposing the renaming. Why It Matters When the Navy announced the Ford-class aircraft carrier naming after Miller, it was set to make history as the first named after an African American and for an enlisted service member.

Miller was born in Waco, Texas, in 1919 and, according to Navy accounts, was a war hero who helped carry wounded sailors to safety during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. He also used a .50 -caliber anti-aircraft gun to fire at Japanese aircraft until he ran out of ammunition, despite never receiving formal training with the weapon.

He was awarded the Navy Cross and became the first Black sailor to receive one of the military’s highest honors of valor. He was killed in action at age 24 in 1943. In an interview with WFAA on Saturday, Miller’s great-nephew, Thomas Bledsoe, said the family was informed by the Navy that ceremonies for the ship's naming and launch were scheduled to proceed.

“To not only witness the love and appreciation that people have for Doris Miller, but to be able to see that in fruition and following through is really great for us as a family,” Bledsoe said. The aircraft carrier’s ceremonial keel-laying is scheduled to take place December 5 at HII's Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia.

In a twist in the USS Doris Miller renaming debate, South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace said Tuesday the U.S. Navy made the"right call" by not renaming the future aircraft carrier for President Donald Trump. The comment comes after the Navy said it has “no intention” of changing the name of the ship meant to honor Black World War II hero Doris Miller, following earlier reports that it was “Doris Miller carried wounded shipmates to safety at Pearl Harbor, then manned a machine gun he’d never been trained for.

The Navy is keeping his name on CVN-81. Right call,”Democrats Are Helping Push Through GOP Agenda Despite Historic Blue Wave Mace isn’t a stranger to parting ways with her party’s leadership, pushing for the release of the unredacted Jeffrey Epstein files and publicly criticizing the federal government for its handling of them, a prominent topic during her unsuccessful reelection campaign.

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As of Tuesday, Mace is one of the most prominent GOP lawmakers to side with the Democratic members of Congress who started advocating against the renaming months ago. In a letter dated August 26, dozens of Democratic members of Congress urged Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao to ensure that CVN-81 carried Miller’s name.

The effort was led by Representatives Wesley Bell, Marilyn Strickland and Kweisi Mfume, who said more than 70 members supported the letter.

“Most importantly, this would diminish the recognition of one of our country’s greatest military heroes,” the letter reads. “It was during President Trump’s first term that the Navy announced CVN-81 would bear Doris Miller’s name. Reversing that decision now would be a significant step backward in honoring the courage and sacrifice of those who have served our country. ” Last month, Mfume and Bell, along with Representative Debbie Dingell, introduced the U.S.S.

Doris Miller Act and the Department of Defense Renaming Integrity and Ethics Act, which would prohibit naming military ships after sitting presidents and place new restrictions on the Defense Department's authority to rename aircraft carriers. Senator Cory Booker also introduced three bills to preserve Miller's name on the future ship.

Other Democratic lawmakers, including Congressional Black Caucus Chair Representative Yvette D. Clarke, Senator Mark Kelly, Representative Donald Norcross, Senator Mark Warner, Senator Tim Kaine and Representative Bobby Scott have been vocal in opposing the renaming. When the Navy announced the Ford-class aircraft carrier naming after Miller, it was set to make history as the first named after an African American and for an enlisted service member.

Miller was born in Waco, Texas, in 1919 and, according to Navy accounts, was a war hero who helped carry wounded sailors to safety during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. He also used a .50 -caliber anti-aircraft gun to fire at Japanese aircraft until he ran out of ammunition, despite never receiving formal training with the weapon.

He was awarded the Navy Cross and became the first Black sailor to receive one of the military’s highest honors of valor. He was killed in action at age 24 in 1943. In an interview with WFAA on Saturday, Miller’s great-nephew, Thomas Bledsoe, said the family was informed by the Navy that ceremonies for the ship's naming and launch were scheduled to proceed.

“To not only witness the love and appreciation that people have for Doris Miller, but to be able to see that in fruition and following through is really great for us as a family,” Bledsoe said. The aircraft carrier’s ceremonial keel-laying is scheduled to take place December 5 at HII's Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia.