List: Bay Area watch parties for U.S. vs. Australia World Cup match

For Friday's United States-Australia World Cup match, fans will get to choose from several watch parties around the Bay Area.

With the victory, Mexico became the first team to advance to the Round of 32 in this World Cup tournament.2026 starting at noon, fans will get to choose from several watch parties around the Bay Area to see the game live.

In the South Bay, San Pedro Square Market in San Jose and surrounding streets have been turned into an interactive fan zone with several large screens to watch the match. Hosted by the San Jose Earthquakes, attendees can choose from numerous restaurants in San Pedro Square with World Cup-themed menus and special drinks. It will feature entertainment zones where fans can consume alcoholic beverages in designated outdoor areas while they watch the game.

Merchandise will also be available as well as a family-friendly area with face-painting and interactive games. There will also be watch parties at more than 15 restaurants at Santana Row shopping area in San Jose, called the"Row Cup.

" A FIFA pop-up shop, live music, and a happy hour. State Street Market, an indoor food hall in Los Altos, will also be playing the match on several large screens. SPARK Social SF in the Mission Bay Area will have food trucks, large screens, and a beer garden for the match. Fans can also enjoy the game on an outdoor screen at Pier 39, accompanied by the pier's iconic sea lions.

Attendees will have the opportunity to snap photos with a giant FIFA World Cup soccer ball statue. Several Pier 39 restaurants will also be streaming the game, and some shops, including Lids and Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., will have exclusive FIFA merchandise. There will also be free screenings at China Basin Park, Salesforce Park, the Crossing at East Cut, and the Gold Bar Distillery on Treasure Island.

In the North Bay, a watch party will be hosted at the Ruins in American Canyon. The Ruins is an open-air venue set in the ruins of an abandoned cement factory with industrial architecture and graffiti art. Donkey and Goat Winery in Berkeley will play the match with live music, curated wines, collector's wine glasses, outdoor games and activities. The first 50 attendees will get to print silk-screen game day t-shirts for free.

Another watch party will take place at the Oakland Marriott City Center. Local vendors will sell food and drink, and complementary light snacks will be available for attendees. The Alameda County Fair will also host the match with crafted cocktails and a beer bar. The viewing is free with a ticket to the county fair.





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