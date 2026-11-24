Pallavi Sharda's Bodhini Studios develops a Lisa Sthalekar biopic, doc 'Fear and Loathing in Kathmandu' and a Melbourne diaspora comedy series.

Lisa Sthalekar Biopic, ‘Fear and Loathing in Kathmandu’ Doc and Melbourne Diaspora Comedy Series on ‘Wedding Season’ Star Pallavi Sharda’s Bodhini Studios Slate ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ Dominates U.K., Ireland Box Office as ‘Ramayana’ Sets All-Time Indian Record, the India-born cricketer who was adopted out of a Pune orphanage and later became one of Australia’s leading international players, is the subject of a feature film in development at “Wedding Season” star The company has secured the rights to the life story of Sthalekar, now a cricket commentator, and Sharda describes it as the flagship feature on the studio’s slate.

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“What differentiates the way we’re working as a diaspora group of artists is making sure that our voices are in the room from inception. And it’s not something that happens as an afterthought. ” Sharda hasn’t been officially cast as Sthalekar, though she says the cricketer would like her to play the role.

“And the other producers on board, who I can’t reveal right now, probably would,” she adds. The film brings together cricket and storytelling, two of the most lasting ties between Australia and India, and centers on a female athlete’s story.. The group hopes to forge alliances through the Australia–India Audiovisual Co-production Agreement, a 2023 pact that lets filmmakers in the two countries work together and draw on qualifying public funding and incentives.

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“As a board member of Screen Australia, I have a huge interest in how we tell our stories and how we shape Australian stories for the world,” Sharda says. “So for me, the practical steps really come under my guise as a practitioner more than my board role. ” Sharda launched Bodhini in 2024, naming it after the feminine of the Bodhi tree.

“The idea is to tell stories consciously and to deep dive into the communities that enabled me to be an artist, which was the Indian community of Australia,” she says. The company has already run several writers’ rooms. Also on the slate is the feature documentary “Fear and Loathing in Kathmandu,” which Sharda is producing with Emmy-nominated Australian filmmaker Gil Marsden .

The film is directed by Sparsh Ahuja, a National Geographic Explorer whose VR docu-drama “Child of Empire” premiered at Sundance in 2022. It charts Nepal’s journey from 1960s hippie haven, when cannabis was legal, through a U.S.-backed drug crackdown and decades of upheaval, and links it to today’s U.S. cannabis boom. Bodhini is also developing a comedy series about the Australian-Indian diaspora in Melbourne. Its title is under wraps while the project sits with a commissioner.

A Perth native who grew up in Melbourne, Sharda learned Hindi and Bharatanatyam in Australia before relocating to Mumbai, where she became a trailblazing Indian-Australian lead in mainstream Bollywood films. Her credits include “Besharam,” opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Hollywood’s “Tom & Jerry” and Netflix’s “Wedding Season,” which she led. She also picked up a Logie nomination for her turn opposite Sam Neill in Australian drama “The Twelve.

” Sharda credits “Wedding Season” producer Swati Shetty with backing her as she builds her own slate.

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“The reason my career has been an oscillation between two nations is because of my belief in representation,” Sharda says. “I was just at home in Melbourne and we were celebrating Navratri. And I met a lot of aunties after a long time that were with me. And one aunty in particular started crying.

She says, ‘You were the first, first of our children to be in the newspapers.

'” Shetty, she says, understands that, having made “Wedding Season” and seen its impact on South Asian storytelling. “Now we need to build on that, basically, as diaspora filmmakers,” Sharda says. In front of the camera, Sharda recently wrapped “Stay,” Indian filmmaker Rohena Gera’s French-language film, which shot in Pune and around Paris. The project, produced by Alice Bloch, is now in post-production and is eyeing a 2027 release.

“As a French-speaking actress, I never thought that I would get the chance to use that skill,” Sharda says. “It’s a dream for any actor to be able to lead a film where you have to have that one-on-one lock-in time with your director, and it really is the medium of storytelling and filmmaking in its purest form. ” On a possible return to mainstream Bollywood, Sharda says: “I have really started to miss it because I’m so Indian.

Speaking in Hindi, speaking in kind of the lilts of my Indian self is something I miss. ” With a mother from Uttar Pradesh and a father from Punjab, Sharda says the Hindi she speaks is distinctly local, and the inner world that language opens up is something she can only reach in India.