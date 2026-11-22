BLACKPINK member LISA wins a landslide poll victory with her solo track Leave With Me, securing over 84% of votes in a highly competitive field including new releases from major artists and the latest album from JENNIE. The success highlights her strong independent career trajectory.

BLACKPINK member LISA achieved a decisive victory in a recent music poll with her new solo ballad " Leave With Me." The track secured a landslide win, capturing more than 84% of the total votes cast by fans and listeners. This overwhelming support came at the poll's closing time on Sunday, demonstrating LISA's significant influence in the global music landscape. The song's triumph was particularly notable given the competitive nature of the voting field.

LISA Solo Song Poll Results and Competition

The poll featured a diverse array of high-profile releases, including new music from the South Korean boy band TOMORROW X TOGETHER and American singer Gracie Abrams. LISA's song rose above the latest album from fellow BLACKPINK member JENNIE, which features collaborations with Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen, and Tame Impala. Despite JENNIE's own hit "Power Trip" being included in that project, LISA's solo effort clearly outperformed the competition to take the top spot. The final tally left little doubt about the audience's preference for the track.

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Behind the Song and Documentary Release

Officially released this week, "Leave With Me" was co-written by LISA, Feli Ferraro, Tyler Spry, Ali Tamposi, and Shintaro Yasuda. The lyrics reflect a theme of self-empowerment and moving forward, with lines such as "I'ma take yesterday, kiss it goodbye" and "Wipe my eyes dry, hold my head high." The song's message of self-reliance is reinforced by the chorus, which emphasizes that there are no hard feelings and that the decision to move on is final. This release is part of a broader promotional effort for LISA's solo career, highlighted by a documentary about her rise as an artist outside of BLACKPINK. The documentary, directed by Sue Kim, is now available to stream exclusively on YouTube Premium.

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Fan Reaction and Live Debut Details

Before the official digital release, LISA surprised fans by performing "Leave With Me" live during an event where the song was not yet publicly known. This early debut generated significant buzz and anticipation among her fanbase. The performance helped build momentum for the song ahead of its official debut. The overwhelming response to the live performance likely contributed to the song's dominant performance in the subsequent poll. Fans continue to praise the track's emotional depth and LISA's vocal delivery.

Competing Tracks and Future Outlook

While LISA secured a commanding lead, other notable tracks also performed well in the poll. TOMORROW X TOGETHER's "Angel Bite" trailed in second place with 8% of the vote. A multi-artist album also appeared in the rankings, though it did not reach the same level of engagement as the leading entries. The significant gap between first and second place underscores the unique connection LISA has with her audience. This result signals strong support for her continued success as a solo artist in the international market.