Lisa Rinna vehemently rejects ‘reality person’ Spencer Pratt’s run for Los Angeles mayor

Rinna doesn’t want “The Hills” alum to lead her home city.

2026 American Music Awards red carpet “I’m sorry. I love him, but we’ve already done that, we’re not going to do that again,” she said, referring to Donald Trump going from reality TV to the presidency.

Lisa Rinna said she doesn’t want Spencer Pratt to be the next mayor of Los AngelesRinna said on the AMAs red carpet that a “reality person” should not be in charge of her home city.

“He could be. I mean, he’s got power behind him it seems, but I don’t know,” she said. When asked why Pratt, 42, has so much support from Hollywood, Rinna joked her own reality TV background wouldn’t make her fit for the job. Rinna also joked that because of her reality TV background, she wouldn’t make a good mayor either.

“I mean, let’s just face it, I love him. I think he’s amazing. I just think we did that,” the soap star continued.

“Let’s have somebody that’s already been mayor, the mayor of San Jose, or whoever. I don’t even know. ” Rinna — who wore an oversized brown suit and polka dot tie with an image of President John F. Kennedy to the AMAs — is an outspoken liberal and been critical of President Donald Trump.

The former “Laguna Beach” star is running as an independent against over a dozen other challengers, including incumbent Mayor Karen Bass.to be the next LA mayor in January, one year after he and wife Heidi Montag lost their home in the Pacific Palisades wildfire. He’s running as an independent against over a dozen other challengers including incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and city councilmember Nithya Raman.

Several stars have shown support for Pratt’s political future, including Los Angeles Lakers minority owner Jeanie Buss, “Malibu’s Most Wanted” actor Jamie Kennedy, Meghan McCain,Pratt has criticized Bass for how she handled the Pacific Palisades wildfire, in which he and wife Heidi Montag lost their home. Back in February, Pratt’s estranged sister, Stephanie Pratt, urged voters not to support the former “Laguna Beach” star in the election.

“LA does not need another unqualified and inexperienced mayor,” Stephanie wrote on social media. “A vote for him is a vote for stupidity. ”Lisa Rinna said she doesn't want Spencer Pratt to be the next mayor of Los AngelesRinna also joked that because of her reality TV background, she wouldn't make a good mayor either.

The former"Laguna Beach" star is running as an independent against over a dozen other challengers, including incumbent Mayor Karen Bass. Pratt has criticized Bass for how she handled the Pacific Palisades wildfire, in which he and wife Heidi Montag lost their home.





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