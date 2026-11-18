Lisa debuts new single 'Leave With Me' at her Las Vegas residency. The song accompanies the end credits of the documentary 'Born Again' and marks a new chapter for the artist.

Lisa delivered a significant musical surprise for her fans during the opening weekend of her VIVA LA LISA residency in Las Vegas. The sold-out event took place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, marking the official launch of this major career milestone. Attendees witnessed a performance that blended established hits with brand-new material, setting the tone for an extended run of shows.

Live Premiere Of New Ballad "Leave With Me"

The fourth act of the concert concluded with the world premiere of a new song titled "Leave With Me." This track was not just a standalone single but served as the end credits music for the recently released documentary film "Born Again." The film chronicles Lisa's rise to solo prominence outside of the K-pop girl group Blackpink, offering an intimate look at her journey. By debuting the song live before its wider digital release, Lisa created a direct connection between the cinematic narrative and her musical evolution.

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Songwriting Credits And Musical Style Details

The new ballad features a collaborative effort in its creation, with writing credits shared among Lisa, Feli Ferraro, Tyler Spry, Ali Tamposi, and Shintaro Yasuda. The arrangement opens with a gently plucked acoustic guitar, establishing a contemplative and intimate mood that matches the lyrical content. Lisa delivers the vocals with a breathy, quiet confidence as she sings about letting go of the past to embrace a new future. The lyrics emphasize self-reliance and movement, with lines such as "Yesterday/Kiss it goodbye/Wipe my eyes dry/Hold my head high/I leave with me/Check the clock/Yeah it's my time/Spread my wings fly." This slow-motion drum beat and sparse instrumentation create a vibe that critics have compared to the style of country-pop artist Kacey Musgraves.

Additional Track Premieres And Setlist Highlights

Beyond the premiere of "Leave With Me," Lisa also introduced other unexpected tracks to the Las Vegas audience. The setlist included the live debuts of "Cut U Off" and "Cobra," adding fresh energy to the residency launch. These were joined by beloved fan favorites that have defined her solo career, including "Rockstar," "Money," "Moonlit Floor," and "Born Again." This mix of new and old material demonstrated her versatility as a performer and her ability to command a large venue with both high-energy choreography and emotional vocal delivery.

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Documentary Release And Streaming Availability

The "Born Again" documentary, directed by Sue Kim, had its world premiere in September at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival. Following its festival run, the film received a limited theatrical release in IMAX last month. Audiences can now stream the documentary exclusively on YouTube Premium, making Lisa's story accessible to a global audience. The release of the film and the accompanying single underscores a coordinated effort to expand her brand beyond live performances and recorded singles into narrative cinema.

Impact On Career And Future Engagement

This residency marks a pivotal moment in Lisa's career as she solidifies her status as a global solo artist. The decision to release "Leave With Me" as an end-credit song suggests a thematic focus on independence and moving forward, both lyrically and professionally. Fans who attended the Las Vegas gig now have a shared experience of the live debut, while those watching the streaming documentary can appreciate the song in its intended cinematic context. The success of this event sets a high bar for future performances and releases in the VIVA LA LISA tour.