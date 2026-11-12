Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said she was unaware of calls to celebrate England's 1,100th anniversary, but the Government rejects a one-off Bank Holiday.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, of the Labour Party, admitted in the House of Commons on Thursday that she had not been aware of a growing campaign for national celebrations to mark the 1,100th anniversary of the foundation of England. The campaign calls for a series of events, including a Bank Holiday, to commemorate the year King Athelstan became the first king of the English, which was 927. Ms Nandy made the remarks in response to a challenge from Rebecca Paul, the Conservative shadow culture secretary.

The anniversary marks the unification in which Athelstan, who was already king of Mercia and Wessex, brought other kingdoms, including Northumbria, under his control. The date of the unification is 12 July. Ms Nandy said her Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport would work to ensure that the country has a fitting commemoration.

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Calls for a National Celebration of King Athelstan

Campaigners have called for the anniversary to be properly celebrated, and the historian Tom Holland has been among them. Their demands include commemorative coins and stamps, special lessons in schools, and the erection of a statue of King Athelstan in London's Trafalgar Square.

Rebecca Paul told MPs that next year marks 1,100 years since Athelstan united England and began the national story that is still told today. She said the occasion was worthy of celebration and recognition. Ms Paul also argued that the anniversary should be a moment of national joy that brings communities together.

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Ms Paul said that when the Government was asked how it intended to mark the occasion, the answer was that there were no plans. She suggested possible measures including commemorative coins and stamps, special lessons in schools, Athelstan on the fourth plinth of Trafalgar Square, and perhaps a visit by His Majesty to Parliament.

Ms Nandy replied that the matter had not been brought to her attention before. She added that the ceremonials minister, Stephanie Peacock, had told her the subject was right up her street, and that Ms Peacock would be delighted to work with Ms Paul to make sure there is a fitting commemoration.

Government Rejects Bank Holiday Over Economic Cost

The Government has previously rejected calls for a public holiday because of its expected cost to the economy. The latest analysis estimates the cost to the UK economy of a one-off Bank Holiday at around 2 billion pounds. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey, who is the local MP for Kingston-upon-Thames, has proposed a national Bank Holiday on 12 July next year.

In a written parliamentary question, the business minister Kate Dearden said the current pattern of bank and public holidays is well established. She confirmed that the Government has no plans to create a one-off Bank Holiday to mark the 1,100th anniversary of the unification of England under King Athelstan. Ms Dearden added that an additional Bank Holiday may benefit some communities and sectors, but the cost to the economy is considerable.

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Ed Davey has hailed King Athelstan as a historical hero, and his coronation took place in Kingston-upon-Thames. The Liberal Democrat position therefore differs from the Government position on whether the anniversary should include a public holiday.

Athelstan's Legacy and Next Steps for the Anniversary

King Athelstan died in 939 and was succeeded by his half-brother Edmund I. An empty tomb commemorates Athelstan at Malmesbury Abbey in Wiltshire, which is one of the existing places linked to his memory.

For now, the Government has not announced any commemorative coins, stamps, school lessons, statue or Bank Holiday for the anniversary. The main commitment so far is Ms Nandy's pledge that her department will work to ensure a fitting commemoration, with Ms Peacock leading the work alongside Ms Paul.