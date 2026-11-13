Lisa Maxwell's Daughter Beau Jessup Dies at Columbia University

British actress Lisa Maxwell mourns her daughter Beau Jessup, a 27-year-old Columbia Journalism student who died unexpectedly in New York. Details on her life and legacy.

The family of British television personality Lisa Maxwell is mourning the tragic and sudden loss of her only child, Beau Jessup, who has died at the age of 27. The young journalist and writer was a student at Columbia University in New York City when she passed away, sending shockwaves through her former colleagues and the academic community.

Actress and broadcaster Kaye Adams appeared on the ITV panel show Loose Women on Friday to deliver an emotional tribute to Maxwell, holding back tears as she addressed the panel and viewers. The appearance came just days after Columbia University announced the death of Jessup on Wednesday, confirming the tragic news to the public for the first time.

Also read Daughter of beloved British actress dies suddenly at 27 while studying at Columbia University

Columbia University Confirms Tragic Loss

A spokesperson for Columbia University stated that the institution, specifically the Journalism School, mourns the loss of Jessup, who was enrolled in their Master of Science program. The university noted that they join Jessup's family, friends, and classmates in remembering her, though they released no further details regarding the specific circumstances, location, or medical cause of her death.

Beau Jessup was pictured in the school's Class of 2027 cohort in September, indicating she was on track to graduate in May of next year. Her enrollment in the Ivy League institution marked a significant chapter in her academic career, following her previous studies at the London School of Economics and the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

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Colleagues Offer Emotional Support on Live TV

Kaye Adams, a former colleague of Maxwell from their time together on Loose Women, used her platform to express deep sorrow and solidarity with the grieving mother. Adams was joined on the panel by Myleene Klass, Judi Love, and Jane Moore, all of whom offered support during the somber broadcast.

Adams spoke directly to the overwhelming grief experienced by Maxwell and her family, stating that there are no words sufficient to ease such pain. She emphasized that the entire Loose Women team, including Maxwell's husband Paul and their extended circle of friends, are receiving their collective love and condolences during this heartbreaking period.

A Promising Journalistic Career Cut Short

Beau Jessup was recognized for her keen interest in media ethics and storytelling long before her university studies. In a recent interview with her journalism school prior to her death, she articulated a sophisticated understanding of the power dynamics in media.

She explained that growing up with a famous parent gave her an acute awareness of the gap between private lives and public narratives. Jessup expressed a curiosity about who controls stories once they enter the public domain, noting how journalism can illuminate experiences but also distort them beyond the subject's control.

Following her graduation, Jessup had expressed a strong desire to work as a journalist and writer, citing the power and immediacy of the field. Her academic trajectory at Columbia was seen as a natural progression toward a career in impactful reporting and analysis.

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From The Bill to a Global Entrepreneurial Success

Lisa Maxwell, best known for her role as Samantha Nixon in the long-running British drama The Bill, was a regular panellist on Loose Women from 2009 until 2014. Her personal life has also been marked by the success of her daughter, who achieved international recognition as a teenager.

Beau Jessup gained global headlines at age 16 for founding Specialname, a successful business that provided culturally appropriate English names to Chinese parents. The venture generated significant revenue, with reports indicating she earned £48,000 ($63,000) from the enterprise. The company addressed a growing demand for English names in China, helping parents choose names that reflected their aspirations for their children.

Father's Business Legacy and Family Tragedy

The loss has also resonated within the business community connected to the family. Beau's father owns a toy brand specializing in teddy bears, continuing a legacy of creative enterprise. The family suffered a profound blow with Beau's passing, as she was set to begin her professional life in journalism with a strong portfolio and academic background.

Columbia Journalism School Dean Jelani Cobb issued an email to students describing Jessup as a cherished member of the academic family. He acknowledged the profound difficulty of sharing such news, offering deepest condolences to the family and friends of Beau Jessup during this inconsolable time.