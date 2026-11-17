Former Radio 1 DJ Lisa l'Anson, 61, is pictured with composer Sacha Puttnam, 60, marking a new chapter following her split from husband Amos Pizzey. This confirms her romantic move after a three-decade union.

Former Radio 1 DJ Lisa l'Anson, 61, has entered a new romantic chapter with composer Sacha Puttnam, 60, following the end of her three-decade marriage to Amos Pizzey. The broadcaster was recently photographed displaying public affection with Puttnam during a shopping trip in the Mayfair district of London. The images capture the couple holding hands, with Puttnam leaning in for a kiss, signaling a clear departure from her long-term marital status.

L'Anson and Puttnam Spark Romance Rumours

Reports of the new relationship gained traction in March when l'Anson shared intimate photographs with Puttnam on her Instagram account. The posts prompted direct questions from followers regarding her personal well-being, to which she responded by affirming her happiness. She described her state of mind to fans as very positive, confirming the romantic nature of their outings. This digital confirmation precedes the physical sightings in London, establishing the timeline of their public relationship.

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End of a 30-Year Marriage With Amos Pizzey

L'Anson's split from her husband, Amos Pizzey, was confirmed in August, ending a union that lasted approximately thirty years. Pizzey, a former member of the pop group Culture Club, joined the band at the age of fourteen. The couple, who married in the 1990s at the peak of l'Anson's broadcasting success, share a daughter together. L'Anson also has a son from a previous relationship, adding to the family dynamics surrounding the separation.

Sacha Puttnam's Musical Career and Business History

Sacha Puttnam is the son of Oscar-winning director Lord David Puttnam, known for producing films such as Chariots Of Fire. His musical career included a tenure with the rock band Bush alongside best friend Gavin Rossdale. Puttnam left the group in 1988, a decision he later cited as his biggest financial mistake. He noted that by 1994, Bush had become the number one band in America, Australia, and South America, eventually selling 50 million records worldwide. Puttnam eventually returned to tour with the band in 1999 for a monthly salary of £900.

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Pizzey's Entertainment Ventures and International Moves

Amos Pizzey has maintained a presence in the entertainment industry through various business and cultural ventures. Before the couple relocated to the United States, Pizzey served as a founding partner of the Met Bar, a venue popular with the elite during the Cool Britannia era. In the US, he established the internet company Talenthouse. Pizzey's mother, the author Erin Pizzey, is noted for establishing the pioneering domestic violence shelter Refuge. The couple's move to America marked a significant shift from their previous high-profile London lifestyle.

L'Anson's Radio 1 Legacy and Reality TV Transition

Lisa l'Anson's career at BBC Radio 1 was defined by both high ratings and controversial incidents. During the height of rave culture, she took a breakfast show assignment in Ibiza. On one occasion, her broadcast began while she was still partying at the Manumission nightclub, leading to a wage deduction and a formal apology to colleagues. She left the station six months later by amicable agreement. Her career subsequently shifted toward reality television, featuring appearances in Celebrity Big Brother in 2005 and Extreme Celebrity Detox in 2007.

Puttnam's Post-Bush Career and Personal Life

After departing Bush to study music in America, Sacha Puttnam established himself as a composer for prestigious films. He previously discussed his career trajectory in a 2021 interview, reflecting on the financial implications of his early choices. Despite his past comments on missed opportunities, Puttnam has built a steady career in scoring. He has been married and lives with his wife, who also acts as his agent, in West London. This stable personal foundation supports his professional collaboration with l'Anson as they navigate their new relationship in the public eye.