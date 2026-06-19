Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino Spotted Filming 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' Sequel

The actresses are reprising their roles of high school best friends Michele Weinberger and Romy White in the sequel, which is set to hit theaters in 2024.

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino were spotted filming the "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion" sequel in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Almost 30 years after the original film premiered, the actresses are reprising their respective roles of high school best friends Michele Weinberger and Romy White.

The "Friends" star, 62, sported an all-pink ensemble, including a cropped jacket, miniskirt with leggings and a charm belt and matching shades. Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino were spotted filming the "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion" sequel on Wednesday in Los Angeles (as seen here)





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Lisa Kudrow Mira Sorvino Romy And Michele's High School Reunion Sequel High School Reunion Arizona Los Angeles 20Th Century Studios Robin Schiff Alan Cumming Keegan-Michael Key Rob Huebel Janeane Garofalo Camryn Manheim Toby Walters Julia Campbell Breckin Meyer Patrick Warburton Nathan Lee Graham Sandy Fink Romy Michele Heather Mooney Christie Masters Pop Culture Lasting Impact Standing Ovation

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