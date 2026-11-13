Lisa Headlines Las Vegas Residency With Press Play EP Debut

LISA made history as the first K-pop artist to headline a Vegas residency at The Colosseum on Nov 12 performing her new EP and solo hits.

LISA became the first K-pop artist to headline a Las Vegas residency on Thursday night, November 12. She opened her six-show engagement titled Viva La Lisa at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The 90-minute production featured high-energy choreography and numerous costume changes for the Thai-born superstar. This historic debut follows her solo Coachella appearance in 2025 and a season 3 role on HBO's.

Historic Vegas Residency Launch

The performer arrived in February 2025 and released her six-track EP Press Play on October 23. She performed the entire EP including several live debuts alongside established solo hits and one previously unreleased track. The stage design included a multi-level platform aerial apparatuses and a hydraulic satellite stage. These elements allowed her to connect with fans at eye level during the show.

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Dramatic Opening Chapter Sequence

The performance began with the pop culture icon lifted in an aerial hoop surrounded by crimson feathers and cascading tulle. An enormous golden lotus frame appeared to blossom around her during the opening sequence. The stage transformed into a dressing room with clothing racks and mirrors for the track Tarantino. Three songs made their live debuts in this chapter: Tarantino V12 and BADGRRRL. The fantasy tone shifted sharply toward The Matrix imagery with green digital graphics during FXCK UP THE WORLD.

Interactive Audience Engagement

During the second chapter the mood became playful with Elastigirl which incorporated elements of Britney Spears' Gimme More. Lisa took command of an elevated platform in towering black boots for the performance. She addressed the audience directly during Rapunzel describing it as one of her favorite songs. The set included Goals her collaboration with Anitta and Rema and concluded with Money. She made it rain with her own currency known as Lisa bucks for lucky fans in the pit.

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Personal Moments and New Tracks

Some of the most memorable moments occurred during the third chapter when the tone became more personal. She performed Moonlit Floor followed by Dream on a hydraulic B-stage that rose to the balconies. The artist ventured into the crowd during When I'm With You to greet fans directly. The chapter concluded with Born Again her collaboration with Doja Cat and RAYE. The performance continued with Cut U Off and Cobra both from Press Play.

Final Chapter Transformations

Storm clouds rolled across towering video screens as she opened the final chapter with Thunder. She emerged in a black costume with sculptural winglike shoulders for Bad Angel her collaboration with Anyma. The setlist included New Woman her collaboration with Rosalía and the unreleased track Leave With Me. The amount of new material performed departed from the traditional residency formula of greatest hits. This showcase revealed another side of her sound to the Las Vegas audience.