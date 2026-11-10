Lisa George Hospitalized With Low Iron Levels Amid Health Journey

Former Coronation Street star Lisa George reveals hospitalization for iron infusions following anemia diagnosis, detailing her ongoing health and wellness transformations.

Former Coronation Street actress Lisa George has publicly shared that she is currently undergoing medical treatment for severe low iron levels. The fifty-six-year-old performer revealed her hospitalization status to her social media followers by posting a photograph of herself receiving an iron infusion in a clinical setting.

Hospital Treatment For Anemia

Lisa George documented the procedure on her Instagram stories from her hospital bed while showing signs of anemia and critically low hemoglobin levels. She explained that she had been advocating for this specific medical intervention for some time before finally receiving the necessary care.

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The soap opera veteran emphasized the difficulty of navigating the healthcare system when dealing with persistent symptoms. She noted that patients often must advocate vigorously to secure appropriate medical attention for their conditions.

Upcoming Entertainment Projects

Despite her current hospitalization, Lisa George remains active in the entertainment industry with several scheduled performances. She is set to appear in the pantomime Jack And The Beanstalk over the festive season in Blackpool.

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Additionally, the former Weatherfield resident will star in the Christmas film The Santa Express opposite actress Toyah Willcox. These upcoming roles demonstrate her continued commitment to performing despite recent health challenges.

Significant Physical Transformation

Since leaving Coronation Street in 2024 after thirteen years, Lisa George has undergone a remarkable physical transformation. She previously attributed her departure partly to health concerns but has since focused heavily on improving her wellbeing through surgery and diet.

The actress lost three stone after being diagnosed with type two diabetes and experiencing stomach issues. She adopted a restrictive low-FODMAP diet under the guidance of an endocrinologist to manage her reaction to certain foods.

Her weight loss journey followed significant trolling regarding her appearance. She recalled feeling ashamed after menopause caused her to gain weight, with one decorator even commenting negatively on her size during filming.

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Eye Surgery And Vision Recovery

Lisa George also underwent expensive eye surgery worth eight thousand pounds to correct sagging skin around her eyes. She suffered from non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy which caused sudden vision loss in her right eye after a gardening accident in twenty sixteen.

The upper blepharoplasty and brow lift removed excess skin that was covering her eyes and making her look perpetually frowning. This procedure restored her confidence and allowed her to wear makeup without it collecting in creases.

She continues to monitor her vision closely as she faces potential future risks from her genetic eye condition. Her recovery highlights the importance of addressing both physical and mental health aspects of aging.