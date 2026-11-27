MobLand star Lisa Dwan shines at the Irish Post Awards alongside Vogue Williams and Una Healy. The event highlights Irish talent while Tom Hardy's return to the hit series remains a topic of intense speculation.

MobLand actress Lisa Dwan stepped away from her legal persona to celebrate Irish media excellence at the Irish Post Awards held on Thursday. Dwan attended the prestigious ceremony alongside prominent figures including Vogue Williams and Una Healy. She chose a striking sheer black gown for the evening, marking a distinct departure from her character O'Hara Delaney in the hit Paramount+ crime drama.

Irish Post Awards Red Carpet Highlights

Vogue Williams received the Outstanding Contribution to Media award during the event. She arrived on the red carpet wearing a stunning blue cut-out gown paired with a sparkly gold clutch bag. The presenter was also seen posing for photographs alongside veteran Irish broadcaster Ryan Tubridy. Una Healy made a glamorous appearance in a dramatic green sheer gown adorned with sequins. Actor Emmett Scanlan was also honored, accepting the Outstanding Contribution to Arts Award.

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MobLand Season Three Casting Speculation

The awards ceremony coincided with growing uncertainty regarding Tom Hardy's involvement in MobLand season three. The actor was notably absent from a cast dinner at Soho Mews House that marked the start of filming for the new series. His absence sparked rumors of a conflict with producers over scheduling delays. Reports indicated Hardy clashed with the team because filming was pushed back to the end of the year instead of summer.

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Production Delays and Behind The Scenes Tensions

Hardy's potential departure created a significant dilemma for the showrunners. Sources stated the actor was eager to take time off to spend with his wife Charlotte Riley and their two children. Reports also revealed strained relations between Hardy and Dame Helen Mirren during the second series. Mirren reportedly grew frustrated with Hardy's lateness to set and his use of a mobile phone during breaks.

Lisa Dwan Career and Personal Milestones

Despite the drama surrounding her co-star, Dwan continued to build her own profile in the industry. She previously portrayed O'Hara Delaney in MobLand, a character who was killed off in the first series. The show released its second series in September, with earlier reports suggesting Hardy would not return. However, a recent decision reversal confirmed his character will be back for the next installment. Dwan also starred in the Netflix series Top Boy and the BBC production Bloodlands with James Nesbitt. Her family has a strong theatrical background, including an actress aunt and opera singer uncle.