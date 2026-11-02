Lisa Brinkworth Wins French Law Change After Assault by Gérald Marie

Former BBC producer Lisa Brinkworth celebrates a landmark French Senate vote abolishing statutes of limitations for child sexual crimes following her assault by model boss Gérald Marie.

Former BBC producer Lisa Brinkworth has declared victory after the French Senate voted to abolish the statute of limitations for sexual crimes against children, ending a legal framework she described as archaic. The legislative change comes six years after Brinkworth reported being sexually assaulted by modelling industry figure Gérald Marie in 1998. Although the new law does not apply retroactively to adult victims like Brinkworth, she views the decision as a critical step toward broader judicial reform.

The Core Legal Mechanism And Vote Details

The French Senate approved the abolition of time limits for prosecuting sexual offenses against minors on Wednesday with a decisive vote of 252 in favor and 80 against. Under the previous French legal code, adults had only 20 years to report rape or sexual assault, while cases involving minors allowed a 30-year window from the date the crime occurred. This strict timeline initially prevented Brinkworth from pursuing justice when she contacted authorities in 2020, as her 1998 incident exceeded the applicable limit.

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Brinkworth, now 58, stated that the vote represents a significant shift in how France handles historical abuse cases. She emphasized that future generations will be protected from perpetrators who previously relied on outdated laws to evade accountability. The ruling specifically targets crimes committed against children, removing the barrier that allowed many past offenses to go unprosecuted due to the passage of time.

Stakeholder Positions And Competing Views

Lisa Brinkworth alleges that Gérald Marie, the former president of the European arm of Elite Models, pinned her down and attacked her while she was filming an undercover documentary for the BBC's Donal McIntyre Investigates program in October 1998. At the time, Brinkworth was posing as a model within the agency to expose the treatment of women in the fashion industry. Marie has faced accusations from 15 other women who claim he raped or sexually assaulted girls as young as 14, alleging he believed virgins were unphotogenic.

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A lawyer representing Gérald Marie told the BBC in June that allegations made by complainants were already subject to a thorough investigation in France. That investigation was closed without further action. Marie dismissed claims linking him to the murder of TV presenter Jill Dando in 1999 as fabricated attempts to remove statutes of limitations. He maintained that these connections were made up to serve legal strategy rather than factual reality.

Brinkworth expressed frustration with the BBC, claiming the corporation refused to hand over vital evidence in her case. She alleged that the BBC directed her not to report the assault at the time, burying the incident behind a legally binding agreement between the network and Elite Model Management. Details of this settlement have never been publicly revealed. The BBC insists it takes complaints seriously and was not trying to silence her, stating it has provided material to French authorities.

Real World Impact And Future Reforms

While the current vote applies only to minors, Brinkworth and other survivor advocates continue their fight to abolish statutes of limitations for adult victims. She compared the French system unfavorably to the United Kingdom, where there is no time limit for reporting rape and sexual assault. Brinkworth noted that if the offense had occurred on British soil or involved British nationals, justice would have been accessible immediately without legal hurdles.

In legal papers submitted in 2022, Brinkworth claimed that Marie wanted her dead over her accusations and hired the Russian Mafia to murder her. A French court heard that a hitman may have assassinated Jill Dando by mistake during this plot. These severe allegations highlight the intense personal danger Brinkworth believes she faced while challenging powerful figures in the modeling world.

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Brinkworth finally found the courage to defy the corporation and report the assault to French authorities in September 2020. Her initial rejection due to the statute of limitations triggered a six-year campaign alongside 15 other women to scrap the legislation. She remains determined to continue advocating for comprehensive legal changes until all survivors, regardless of age at the time of the crime, can seek justice without temporal restrictions.