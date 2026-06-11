Lisa Armstrong Accepts £3.2 Million Offer on Marital Home After Fire

Lisa Armstrong has finally severed her final tie with her ex Ant McPartlin, after accepting a £3.2 million offer on their marital home. The makeup artist split from the presenter in 2017, and after previously renting out their marital home, it was finally been sold. The lavish five-bed west London property was worth in the region of £7-£8million, but dropped to less than half its value after a fire in September 2023.

Lisa Armstrong has finally severed her final tie with her ex Ant McPartlin, after accepting a £3.2 million offer on their marital home . The lavish five-bed west London property was worth in the region of £7-£8million, but dropped to less than half its value after a fire in September 2023.

After Lisa and Ant purchased the house in 2006, the makeup artist has finally accepted an offer, having previously rented out the property following her split from the presenter in 2017, before putting it on the market. Sources said Lisa was 'delighted that the last remnants of her marriage have been finally put to bed,' with the sale of the home.

It came as sources told Daily Mail about Lisa's 'difficult' new life, after snaps showed Ant's wife Anne-Marie's glamorous transformation. You can read the full story here





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lisa Armstrong Ant Mcpartlin Marital Home Fire Divorce £3.2 Million Offer £31M Divorce Deal £30Million Golden Handcuffs ITV Deal £1Million In Stamp Duty Alone £3.2 Million Offer £31M Divorce Deal £30Million Golden Handcuffs ITV Deal £1Million In Stamp Duty Alone £3.2 Million Offer £31M Divorce Deal £30Million Golden Handcuffs ITV Deal £1Million In Stamp Duty Alone

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Lisa Armstrong Accepts £3.2 Million Offer on Marital Home After FireLisa Armstrong has finally severed her final tie with her ex Ant McPartlin, after accepting a £3.2 million offer on their marital home. The makeup artist split from the presenter in 2017, and after previously renting out their marital home, it was finally been sold. The lavish five-bed west London property was worth in the region of £7-£8million, but dropped to less than half its value after a fire in September 2023.

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