LISA Adds New Las Vegas Residency Dates Amid Overwhelming Demand

LISA of BLACKPINK added six November shows to her Viva La Lisa residency at Caesars Palace, alongside a YouTube Premium documentary and new single Leave With Me on Nov. 18.

LISA of BLACKPINK has added new dates to her Las Vegas residency, Viva La Lisa, in response to what the announcement described as overwhelming demand. The news was announced on Tuesday, Nov. 10, and the K-pop star will perform six November shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Alongside the residency update, LISA revealed plans for a documentary directed by Sue Kim, which will arrive on YouTube Premium on Nov. 18. The same day, her song Leave With Me will be released in full, after fans first heard it during the end credits of the film.

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LISA Documentary Lands on YouTube Premium

The Sue Kim-directed documentary will be available on YouTube Premium starting Nov. 18. The film follows LISA through her first year focusing on solo projects, a period spent away from her girl group BLACKPINK.

According to the official synopsis, forging her own path, particularly in the Western music market, brings new pressures, relentless scrutiny and the challenge of redefining herself on her own terms. The synopsis describes the film as intimate, emotional and revealing.

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The documentary captures an artist at a crossroads, documenting a year of risk, reinvention and self-discovery. According to the synopsis, the film shows LISA beginning to define not only her next chapter but also the woman and artist she wants to become.

Viva La Lisa Residency Expands at Caesars Palace

LISA is performing six shows in November at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas as part of her Viva La Lisa residency. The additional dates were announced in response to strong ticket interest, according to the announcement.

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is the venue for every show in the residency, which places LISA's solo live performances in one of the best-known entertainment hubs in the United States. The November schedule keeps the residency focused on a concentrated run of performances rather than a longer open-ended engagement.

The residency and the documentary arrive within the same few weeks, giving fans in Las Vegas and viewers around the world two separate ways to follow her solo work in the same month.

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Latest Album Chart Performance and Solo Momentum

LISA's latest album reached No. 7 on the albums chart. She made and released the album in 2025 during her time away from BLACKPINK, and the documentary chronicles the period in which it was created.

The album's chart result comes shortly before the documentary premiere and the Leave With Me release, placing the chart success alongside the film's focus on risk, reinvention and self-discovery. The documentary's synopsis presents the solo period as a year of building an identity beyond the girl group.

Together, the residency dates, the Nov. 18 documentary premiere, the new single and the No. 7 album placement show LISA building a full solo calendar in late 2025 and into November, with each release tied to the same story of independence from BLACKPINK.