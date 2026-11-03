Liquid Network restores full bitcoin backing following $320 million exploit

Samson Mow, a Liquid Federation board member, said Blockstream provided the missing bitcoin after the September exploit left nearly 600 BTC unreturned.

Get The Block’s latest crypto news and price alerts for the coins you follow, right in Chrome. Add our free extension here. Samson Mow, a Liquid Federation board member, said Blockstream provided the missing bitcoin after the September exploit left nearly 600 BTC unreturned.

The Liquid Federation said its bitcoin reserves are fully restored, nearly two months after an exploit involving approximately 4,000 BTC. Liquid Federation board member Samson Mow named Blockstream as the source of the bitcoin used to replenish the network’s reserves.reserves are back to full 1:1 backing for all LBTC, nearly two months after an exploit in which approximately $320 million in bitcoin was withdrawn from the network.and LBTC again for several weeks through participating providers.

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Direct Federation peg-outs were previously restricted pending additional security checks, although somehave since resumed. Tuesday's announcement did not say whether the remaining restrictions had been lifted. Reserve balances are published at liquid.network, where Liquid node operators can also verify the backing themselves.

"We extend our sincere appreciation to the Bitcoin community, Liquid users, and ecosystem partners for their patience, understanding, and continued engagement throughout the recovery process," the Liquid Federation said. "Your support and involvement has been instrumental as we worked to restore the network's reserves and strengthen its underlying infrastructure. "the next day after Blockstream, the developer of Liquid Network's underlying technology, patched the affected bridge nodes, but withheld about 600 BTC.

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"We will not be a party to the precedent that open-source software developed for the good of the Bitcoin community should subject its developers to paying a ransom that far exceeds their economic participation," Blockstream said at the time.reported a 50 BTC deposit into the Federation wallet on Oct. 28, leaving 550 BTC outstanding. Another 300 BTC arrived on Monday, followed by a further 250 BTC later that day, bringing the reserves back to full backing.

Mowas the source of the funds.

"As stated many times, Blockstream," he wrote on X when asked where the bitcoin was coming from.traced the exploit to a bug involving cached range proof verifications in Elements, the underlying software used to run the Liquid Network. The attacker was able to create approximately 4,000 unbacked LBTC, which were then used to withdraw bitcoin through Liquid Network wallet and trading platform SideSwap, a Federation member with a peg-out authorization key.

Liquid said its network operators were not hacked and no keys were compromised.was released on Sept. 9 to address the vulnerability. Liquid resumed producing blocks later that day, with user transactions returning on Sept. 10, although Federation peg-outs remained disabled at that stage. In its latest update, the Federation said it was preparing changes to governance and oversight, as well as additional technical and operational safeguards. It expects to share further details in the coming weeks.