Galaxy Digital traces 598.5 BTC moved by Liquid Network attackers after 82 days of inactivity, revealing CoinJoin activity and ongoing unspent funds from the September exploit.

Blockchain analytics firm Galaxy Digital reported that hackers involved in the September Liquid Network theft moved 598.5 BTC on November 28. This transaction marked the first activity from the attackers in 82 days, signaling a renewed effort to manage the stolen assets.

Movement of Stolen Assets Revealed

On November 28 at 17:01 UTC, the attackers transferred the remaining 598.5 BTC to a new address and sent an additional 20 BTC to another new address. This single transaction ended a long period of dormancy for the funds. The move was significant because it demonstrated that the attackers were still actively managing the cryptocurrency obtained during the initial exploit.

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Following the initial transfer, the hackers engaged in further transactions less than two hours later. They split the 20 BTC into four chunks of roughly 5 BTC each across three separate transactions. This rapid succession of moves suggests an intent to obfuscate the trail of the stolen funds before deeper analysis could be conducted.

CoinJoin Transactions and Anonymity Techniques

Galaxy Digital traced 10 BTC through two CoinJoin transactions, a method used to enhance privacy in cryptocurrency transfers. One of the 5 BTC chunks entered a CoinJoin at 19:44 UTC. Another chunk entered a CoinJoin at 20:35 UTC. In a CoinJoin, multiple users can spend Bitcoin in the same transaction, making it difficult for outside parties to associate specific coins with specific outputs.

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While Galaxy was able to trace the hackers' coins entering the CoinJoins, the firm was unable to determine which outputs the hackers' coins ultimately went to. This limitation highlights the effectiveness of CoinJoin technology in breaking the chain of custody for digital assets. The use of such privacy-enhancing tools indicates a sophisticated understanding of blockchain forensics by the attackers.

Remaining Funds and Initial Hack Details

As of 21:53 UTC on November 28, about 588.5 BTC remained unspent in the new addresses. The largest chunk, 578.5 BTC, was still sitting at one new address. The two unspent chunks accounted for the other 10 BTC. This substantial remaining balance suggests that the hackers have not yet attempted to cash out the majority of the stolen funds into fiat currency or other non-crypto assets.

The hack originally began on September 6 when a software bug allowed the attacker to mint approximately 4,000 unbacked L-BTC tokens. The attacker swapped the L-BTC for Bitcoin through SideSwap, taking about 3,996 BTC from the Liquid federation's reserves. This initial theft represented a significant portion of the total stolen amount.

Communication and Partial Repayment

On September 7, the hackers sent 3,400 BTC, roughly 85% of what they had withdrawn, back to the Liquid federation. The following day, the hackers used a Bitcoin transaction to tell Blockstream, "we are whitehats. contact us on chain." This message initiated a unique communication channel between the attackers and the security team.

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The hackers and Blockstream communicated through on-chain messages, leading to the partial return of funds. However, the recent movement of the remaining 598.5 BTC complicates the resolution of the incident. The attackers have not provided further clear communication since the initial contact, leaving the status of the remaining funds uncertain. The situation remains a critical case study in blockchain security and theft recovery.