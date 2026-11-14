Lior Raz Reveals PTSD After Evacuating Families During October 7 Hamas Attacks

Israeli actor Lior Raz opens up about the harrowing moment he learned of the October 7 attacks. He details his journey from shock to volunteer rescue missions in Gaza-adjacent regions.

Lior Raz, the lead actor and co-creator of the Netflix espionage drama Fauda, has described the overwhelming psychological trauma he experienced after receiving a frantic phone call from his sister on October 7, 2023. While Raz was staying in a hotel room in Romania, his sister called from a bomb shelter at a kibbutz near the Gaza border. She was in a state of panic, telling him that Hamas terrorists were operating in her immediate vicinity while she and her children were trapped. Raz, located approximately one thousand miles from the violence, initially struggled to comprehend the urgency of her situation.

Upon his sister's instructions, Raz checked his camera, phone, and television screens. The live footage of the coordinated Hamas-led invasion confirmed the horror unfolding in his home country. This moment marked a sharp transition from his detached reality in Europe to the devastating truth of the attacks. Raz later recalled the sheer terror of hearing his sister plead for his help while he was completely powerless to intervene from afar. The broadcasts showed images of Israelis being snatched by gunmen in real time, illustrating the chaos that gripped the nation.

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Raz possesses genuine military experience, having served as a covert operative for the elite Israeli counterterrorism unit Duvdevan. This background heavily influenced his immediate decision to return to Israel to protect his family. By the time he arrived the following day, his sister and her children had been rescued. However, Raz felt intense frustration and helplessness, comparing his emotional state to that of a lion caged and confined while his country was under siege. He was desperate to contribute to the defense of his home.

Determined to make a difference, Raz joined the volunteer organization Brothers and Sisters In Arms. He traveled to the southern regions of Israel, driving a Jeep and carrying a firearm to evacuate families trapped in their homes. The area was rife with ongoing missile fire and active terrorist presence. Raz stated that he did not consider his own safety or the risk of death during these dangerous missions. His sole focus was on rescuing civilians from the relentless attacks.

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The blurring of lines between his fictional role and real-life combat led to surreal encounters in war zones. Raz recalled knocking on doors with his weapon drawn, only for residents to confuse him with his TV character, Doron Kavillio. They would question the presence of the famous commando in their actual homes, mistaking the humanitarian rescue efforts for a scene from the television series. These interactions highlighted the surreal nature of his dual identity as both a fictional hero and a real-life volunteer.

The October 7 attacks resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people and the capture of 251 hostages. The tragedy deeply influenced the production of the fifth season of Fauda. Raz and co-writer Avi Issacharoff decided to create two special episodes focusing on the events of October 7. This decision carried a heavy emotional burden for the cast and crew, many of whom had lost loved ones or witnessed violence firsthand during the conflict.

Production team member Matan Meir was killed in November 2023 while serving as a reservist in the Israel Defence Forces. Additionally, actor Idan Amedi suffered burns and shrapnel wounds to his eye sockets, jaw, and neck during an explosion in January 2024. Soldiers heading into Gaza even passed the filming set, further emphasizing the proximity of the war to the production. Raz emphasized that acting in the same situations portrayed in real life was incredibly difficult.

Raz felt the production team was engaged in something far more significant than merely shooting a television show. For him, not a single day has passed since October 7 without him thinking about the attacks and their devastating impact. He broke down while filming scenes that mirrored real survivor stories, such as a storyline based on a woman who suffered memory loss. The cast struggled to separate their performance from their own lived experiences.

Another harrowing scene recreated the fate of young Israelis who sought refuge in a rubbish container. Terrorists discovered the group and opened fire, leaving the bodies piled inside. Raz, who plays Doron, had to climb into the container and confront the gruesome scene. He described this specific sequence as the hardest thing he ever had to do, as it was based on a real tragedy. The writers deliberately held back from showing the full brutality of the attacks to avoid further traumatizing Israeli viewers.

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Despite the sensitive handling, some viewers, including Arabs, criticized the decision to water down the history. Raz defended the choice, stating they did not want to create a snuff movie but rather something watchable and delicate. Fauda remains a huge global hit, ranking among Netflix's top ten most-watched series in over 40 countries. It has also found surprising success in the Arab world, including in Lebanon, where it has topped the charts.

Raz believes this cross-border popularity reveals a hopeful sign for the future of the Middle East. He argues that the people in the streets of Lebanon and Israel are ready for peace much more than their governments. He emphasized the importance of Arab characters being played by Arab actors and Jewish characters by Jewish actors. This approach creates a bubble of creativity and love on set, avoiding what he calls propaganda.

The show draws heavily on Raz's own life experiences, including his service in Duvdevan. He has refused to reveal real-life missions to protect the unit, but described it as one of the best special forces in the world. Another deeply personal tragedy inspired an early storyline. At age 16, Raz fell in love with Iris Azulai, who was killed by a Palestinian terrorist in 1990. This loss remains one of the hardest things he has ever experienced.

Raz worries about the psychological scars being left on a new generation of Israelis, including his own children. He noted that even his kids are afraid of missiles and sirens, unable to sleep alone. The trauma of the past few years has left a lasting imprint on the nation. Raz believes that creating Fauda has helped him come to terms with his own trauma and grief. He remains committed to fighting for his family and country, both on and off screen.