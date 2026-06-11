Lionsgate Sets January 2027 Release for Dystopian Thriller Starring Brandon Sklenar

Lionsgate has announced a January 29, 2027 release date for an upcoming dystopian action thriller set in near-future Manhattan. The film, starring Brandon Sklenar, explores corporate loyalty and cultural tradition, following a mysterious outsider who uncovers a violent system after a worker's death. Directed by Doscher, known for his minimalist storytelling, the film features a cast including Teo Yoo and Hira, with production by 87Eleven Entertainment.

While we may be just at the beginning of the 2026 summer blockbuster season, Hollywood is always looking to the future when it comes to film releases, and we mean that in more ways than one.

Lionsgate has just set the release date for its upcoming dystopian future action thriller, and not only is the film headed to theaters sooner than you think, but we also got some major new details about the project. Starring Brandon Sklenar, the film was previously described as a corporate thriller, but new information suggests it will be much more nuanced than that. The movie is set in a near-future Manhattan where corporate loyalty and cultural tradition have reshaped everyday life.

When a mysterious outsider infiltrates a powerful company after a worker's death, he exposes the violent system hidden beneath its polished surface. This description conjures a specific, almost high-tech vibe, but it also suggests a tense, intimate story that aligns with director Doscher's previous work. Doscher, while not yet a household name, is known for films like Still and Only.

Still leans into a Southern Gothic aesthetic with isolated settings and sharp use of natural light, while Only has a more post-apocalyptic setting. Both films make use of minimalism in their storytelling, a style that could suit a near-future corporate dystopia very well. Doscher also excels at drawing out tension and intimacy with characters, another aspect that should play well in this thriller. The film also boasts an interesting cast that could make things even more compelling.

The film is set to star Teo Yoo, known for his role in Shogun, as well as action stars like Hira and Kasamatsu. While we don't yet know anything about individual characters, the lineup promises dynamic characters and a bit of action, particularly with Hira, Yoo, and Kasamatsu in the cast. Hira was a villain in Shogun, and previous reports have indicated that he will take on a villainous role here.

This new project marks a return to dystopian themes for Lionsgate, which has a history of successful sci-fi and action films. The film is scheduled to open in theaters on January 29, 2027. 87Eleven Entertainment's Stahelski is set to produce along with Jason Spitz, Alex Young, and Nathan Kahane. The production team brings extensive experience from action franchises like John Wick, which bodes well for the film's action sequences and overall quality.

With its thought-provoking premise and talented cast and crew, this dystopian thriller is poised to be a standout entry in the 2027 release calendar. As anticipation builds, fans of the genre can look forward to a film that blends corporate intrigue with visceral action, all set against the backdrop of a near-future New York City.

The film's exploration of themes like corporate power, cultural tradition, and resistance to oppressive systems will likely resonate with audiences seeking both entertainment and social commentary. Overall, this project represents an exciting addition to Lionsgate's slate and promises to deliver a gripping cinematic experience





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