Lionsgate Seeks New Home for Knight Series After Starz Cancellation

The revival starring Knight delighted fans but suffered lower ratings and a demographic mismatch, leading Starz to cancel the show after its split with Lionsgate. Lionsgate is now shopping the critically praised series to other platforms, hoping its strong scores and diverse cast will attract a new home.

Fans were thrilled when the studio announced that the veteran actor Knight would return to lead the revived franchise. The announcement generated a wave of excitement across social media, with many longtime followers expressing optimism that the new season would recapture the spirit of the original 2010 series.

Early screenings indicated that audiences appreciated the fresh storylines and the chemistry among the ensemble, yet the viewership numbers fell short of the expectations set by the earlier incarnation. Analysts identified a clash between the show's target demographic and the broader audience base as a key factor behind the under‑performance.

While the first season had been praised for its diverse cast and its focus on women and underrepresented characters, the subsequent rating dip suggested that the series struggled to attract sufficient numbers beyond its core fan groups. Starz, the network that originally aired the program, has long positioned itself as a champion of content that highlights female perspectives and stories from marginalized communities.

This strategic focus, however, became a point of tension when the series failed to deliver the broader appeal that advertisers typically demand. Complicating matters further was the recent dissolution of the partnership between Starz and Lionsgate, a split that left the series without the backing of a parent company that owned the intellectual property. When the project was first green‑lit, the collaboration between the two studios ensured a clear pathway for production and distribution.

After the breakup, Starz found itself handling a title that no longer fit neatly within its portfolio of owned properties, creating an internal misalignment that contributed to the decision to cancel the show. In response to the cancellation, Lionsgate has begun actively marketing the series to other broadcasters and streaming platforms.

The company argues that the critical reception—an impressive 91 percent approval rating from critics and a solid 63 percent from audiences—demonstrates the quality of the content and indicates a strong fan base that would follow the series to a new home. Industry insiders suggest that a platform looking to strengthen its lineup with proven, high‑quality drama could see significant value in acquiring the rights.

Should a new distributor step forward, the expectation is that the built‑in audience, combined with the series' acclaimed storytelling and inclusive casting, would generate renewed interest and potentially restore the viewership levels that fell short under Starz's stewardship





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