Lionsgate Secures US and UK Rights for Hungarian Period Drama Rise of the Raven

Lionsgate acquires U.S. and U.K. distribution rights for 'Rise of the Raven', a Hungarian epic period drama that broke ratings records and achieved global streaming success.

Lionsgate has officially acquired the United States and United Kingdom distribution rights to 'Rise of the Raven', a major Hungarian epic period drama. This significant acquisition marks a pivotal international milestone for Hungarian television production, as foreign-language series rarely achieve widespread distribution in these key Western markets.

Lionsgate Acquisition Milestone for Hungarian TV

This deal represents a breakthrough moment for 'Rise of the Raven', produced by Serendipity Point Films, Twin Media, HG Media, MR Film, and Beta Film. The series was co-produced by Hungary's TV2 Network and the Austrian public broadcaster ORF, with financial support from the National Film Institute of Hungary. The acquisition by the major Hollywood studio highlights the growing global appetite for high-quality non-English content.

Also read Hungarian VW Bus Goes from ‘Matchbox: The Movie’ to Matchbox, the Toy Car

The drama is based on the bestselling novels by Mór Bán and chronicles the life of János Hunyadi, a fearless army commander played by Gellért L. Kádár. The narrative focuses on his dedication to defending Europe against an invading Ottoman Empire. The story is steeped in political intrigue, featuring power plays and conspiracies involving noble families from Italy, Poland, Austria, Serbia, and Hungary.

At the center of the conflict is the Ottoman Empire's mobilization of an unprecedented army aimed at conquering the Vatican and Europe. Hunyadi leads a small but determined force to battle, ultimately securing a hard-fought victory. His personal life is complicated by scandals and his relationships with the women in his life, including his wife Erzsébet, portrayed by Vivien Rujder, and his first love Mara, played by Franciska Törőcsik, who serves as a chief concubine at the court of Sultan Murad.

Advertisement

Record-Breaking Ratings and Global Streaming Success

'Rise of the Raven' achieved immediate commercial success in its home market. The series set all-time ratings records during its broadcast television premiere on TV2 in Hungary. It also topped the charts by reaching number one on Netflix in the country shortly after its debut. This domestic triumph provided the momentum needed to secure international distribution deals across multiple continents.

Before the Lionsgate announcement, the 10-part series was already sold to major broadcasters worldwide. It secured distribution agreements with CBC in Canada, RAI in Italy, SBS in Australia, and Telekom Deutschland in Germany. The series is also available via LG Uplus in South Korea, YES in Israel, and across the Middle East and North Africa region. These pre-existing international sales demonstrate the series strong cross-border appeal prior to the U.S. and U.K. deal.

Creative Talent Behind the Epic Production

The series is driven by an impressive roster of creative talent, including producer Robert Lantos. Lantos' extensive credits include Academy Award-nominated films such as 'Eastern Promises', 'Being Julia', 'Barney's Version', and 'The Sweet Hereafter'. His work on Berlin Silver Bear winners 'eXistenZ' and 'Museo', the Cannes Jury Prize winner 'Crash', and the Golden Globe-nominated 'Sunshine' adds significant prestige to the project.

Directing duties are shared by Oscar-nominated Robert Dornhelm, known for 'Vienna Blood', 'Maria Theresa', and 'War and Peace'. He is joined by Orsi Nagypál, who directed episodes of 'Robin Hood' and 'The Outpost', and Attila Szász, known for 'Tall Tales'. Balázs Lengyel, recognized for HBO's 'Golden Life', serves as the showrunner and directed the final episode of the series.

Advertisement

Future Implications for International Distribution

The Lionsgate deal signals a shift in how major studios view non-English language period dramas. Historically, such series have struggled to penetrate the highly competitive U.S. and U.K. markets. 'Rise of the Raven' proves that high-production-value storytelling combined with strong historical narratives can overcome language barriers and attract mainstream audiences.

This acquisition places Hungarian cinema firmly on the global stage. The success of the series on Netflix and its domestic ratings records suggest a strong foundation for its theatrical or streaming release in North America and the United Kingdom. Industry observers expect this deal to encourage further investment in Hungarian productions and facilitate more international co-productions.

As Lionsgate prepares to distribute the series, the focus will be on marketing the epic scale of the Ottoman conflict and the complex character dynamics. The involvement of such a distinguished team of filmmakers and producers ensures that the series meets the high standards expected by Western audiences. The deal underscores the viability of historical epics as a dominant genre in global streaming and broadcast television.

The release schedule and specific platforms for the U.S. and U.K. debuts have not yet been detailed in the initial announcement. However, the strong performance in Hungary and other international territories provides a clear roadmap for its potential success. 'Rise of the Raven' stands as a testament to the quality of Central European television production and its growing influence on the global entertainment landscape.