Lionsgate's 'Onslaught' Finds New Streaming Home; A24's Action Movie 'Onslaught' Set for Release; 'The Cackling of the Dodos' Adds Fred Hechinger; Reynolds and Jackman Team Up for Disney+ Docuseries; FX Developing Comic-Based Series; 'Enola Holmes 3' Poised to Be Millie Bobby Brown's Best Movie Yet

Lionsgate's controversial horror film 'Onslaught' finds a new streaming home, while A24 sets a release date for its action movie of the same name. Meanwhile, casting updates for 'The Cackling of the Dodos' and a new Disney+ docuseries are revealed, and Netflix's 'Enola Holmes 3' is expected to be a hit.

Lionsgate's divisive horror film ' Onslaught ', led by Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch , has found a new streaming home, starting today. The movie, which sparked controversy upon its 2024 release, follows a group of friends who unwittingly unleash an ancient evil while exploring an abandoned mansion.

Petsch delivers a standout performance as the protagonist, navigating the terrifying events with resilience and determination. The film's director, Harsha Panduranga, is an Entertainment and Pop Culture writer at Evolve Media, known for his insightful and well-researched takes on movies and shows.

Meanwhile, in action movie news, A24 has set the release date for 'Onslaught', starring Adria Arjona as a woman fighting against an almost superpowered enemy. The movie promises high-octane action and suspense, with Arjona's character battling to protect her family and uncover the truth behind the mysterious threat. In other casting news, Jason Bateman's new Netflix thriller 'The Cackling of the Dodos' has added 'The White Lotus' star Fred Hechinger to its ensemble.

The movie follows a group of friends who become trapped in a remote cabin, only to find themselves targeted by a sinister force. Hechinger joins a cast that includes Bateman, who also serves as a producer on the project. Elsewhere, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are teaming up for a new Disney+ docuseries about sailing.

The show will follow the two Hollywood heavyweights as they compete in a high-stakes sailing competition, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the sport and the camaraderie between its stars. FX is also developing a new TV show based on a popular comic by Chris Condon and Jacob Phillips. The series, which is still in early development, follows a group of misfits who band together to take down a corrupt system.

Finally, ahead of its July 1 debut, Netflix's 'Enola Holmes 3' is poised to become Millie Bobby Brown's best movie yet. The film sees the young detective returning to solve another mystery, this time with the help of her brother Sherlock. With its engaging storyline and impressive performances, 'Enola Holmes 3' is set to be a must-watch for fans of the franchise and newcomers alike





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Onslaught Madelaine Petsch A24 Adria Arjona Jason Bateman Fred Hechinger Ryan Reynolds Hugh Jackman Enola Holmes 3 Millie Bobby Brown

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