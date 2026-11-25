Lionsgate Play is setting its first AI-led original series, 'Eklavya', which will roll out on Tiger TV.

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Above you can see a first-look image. , and the plot will follow “the myth of the legend of a boy turned away by his guru, who went on to master the bow through sheer will. ” Lionsgate Play is talking up the AI production’s impact on the storytelling, noting Indian mythology has often been too expansive for TV production values, and is often reduced in size to fit budgets.

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“AI changes that,” said the company in a statement. Lionsgate Play Confirms 'Heated Rivalry' Season 2 Pick-Up As Indian Streamer Unveils To Theatrical-First Plan & Hollywood Push Production is underway, marking the start of a long-term production pact between Lionsgate Play and Google, whose AI technology is being used. It will be offered in multiple Indian and international languages, and is the in a wider slate of AI-led originals.streaming platform Tiger TV.

The service is dedicated to Hindi and Punjabi content, and accessed through Lionsgate Play across Asia, and as a standalone app in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Using AI actors in series continues to prove controversial, with the likes of Tilly Norwood generating of heat whenever we write about her.

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However, Jain said the use of AI had allowed the production of“Every leap in technology has opened new doors for storytellers, and AI is opening more of them, faster, than anything before it, but technology alone doesn’t create magic on screen,” said Jain.

“Great stories and the people behind them do. “That’s why every title on our AI slate is driven by a strong creative team, from the writers and artists to the director.is our boldest statement of intent, an eight-episode first season built to grow into a multi-season franchise, and Yug R.Ai is just the beginning. ” Puri, the director, added: “Eklavya was never given a teacher, so he made the bow his own.

In a way, that’s what this series is for me. I’ve spent my career making ambitious ideas fit inside budgets and schedules. With, for the first time, the canvas is as big as the imagination. Every frame, every emotion and every choice, the characters bring alive on screen comes from our team. ”Netflix Closes $380 Million Deal For Historic Radford Studios