Lionsgate Play introduces Yug R.Ai, its first AI actor, in the upcoming mythological series Eklavya. The show launches on Tiger TV in 2027 with director Vibhu Puri.

Lionsgate Play has officially unveiled Yug R.Ai, a groundbreaking artificial intelligence performer, as the lead protagonist in its new mythological drama series Eklavya. This announcement marks a significant milestone for the streaming platform as it introduces its first-ever AI-led original production. The series is currently in active production and is scheduled to premiere to audiences in the year 2027.

Eklavya Launches Exclusive Partnership With Google Cloud

Alongside the casting reveal, Lionsgate Play announced the launch of a long-term strategic alliance with Google Cloud. This partnership combines the storytelling expertise of Lionsgate Play with the advanced artificial intelligence technology provided by the cloud computing giant. The collaboration aims to integrate cutting-edge AI tools directly into the production and distribution workflow of the series.

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Rohit Jain, the Founder and CEO of Lionsgate Play, revealed the first look at the series and formally introduced Yug R.Ai as the company's inaugural AI actor. The production serves as the primary driver for the newly launched Tiger TV service. Tiger TV operates as a Punjabi- and Hindi-language streaming platform housed directly inside the Lionsgate Play app.

Vibhu Puri Directs Mythological Legend of Self-Made Archer

Indian National Film Award winner Vibhu Puri is helming the director's chair for this ambitious project. Pori brings significant experience to the role, with a credited filmography that includes the movies Hawaizaada and Gustaakh Ishq, as well as notable series such as Heeramandi and Taj: Divided by Blood. His involvement signals a commitment to high production values despite the use of AI talent.

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The narrative of Eklavya retells the classic legend of a young boy who is rejected by his guru. Undeterred by this exclusion, the protagonist teaches himself to become a master archer through sheer dedication and perseverance. The series will be made available in several Indian and international languages to maximize its reach across diverse global markets.

Leadership Emphasizes Creative Team Over Technology

Rohit Jain publicly credited the creative team rather than the technology for the success of the show. He stated that every leap in technology has opened new doors for storytellers, and artificial intelligence is opening more of them faster than anything before it. However, he emphasized that technology alone does not create magic on screen. Great stories and the people behind them are what truly drive the narrative.

Jain explained that every title on their AI slate is driven by a strong creative team consisting of writers, artists, and directors. He described Eklavya as their boldest statement of intent. The first season consists of eight episodes and is built with the intention to grow into a multi-season franchise. Yug R.Ai is just the beginning of this new direction for the company.

Director Notes Expanded Canvas And Global Tiger TV Expansion

Vibhu Puri drew a parallel between the character and the production itself. He noted that he has spent his career making ambitious ideas fit inside strict budgets and schedules. With Eklavya, however, he stated that for the first time, the canvas is as big as the imagination. This freedom allows for visual storytelling that was previously constrained by physical limitations.

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Lionsgate Play built Tiger TV to carry Indian stories to global viewers. The service is set to expand to the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. These regions are specifically targeted to reach Punjabi and South Asian audiences residing abroad. The expansion underscores the platform's strategy to leverage local storytelling with global distribution capabilities.

Production Timeline And Franchise Intentions For Next Season

The series will serve as the flagship title for the Tiger TV launch. Lionsgate Play plans to produce the show with the expectation of long-term engagement from its subscriber base. The integration of AI actor Yug R.Ai represents a new era in content creation for the studio.

Future plans involve building out the Eklavya universe beyond the initial eight episodes. The studio aims to maintain high quality in storytelling while utilizing AI for efficiency and scale. The 2027 premiere date provides ample time for the production team to refine the technology and narrative balance.