Lionsgate Play casts AI actor Yug R.Ai in Vibhu Puri's 'Eklavya,' its first AI-led original, bowing on Tiger TV in 2027 with Google Cloud.

has cast an AI performer, Yug R.Ai, as the lead of “Eklavya,” a mythological series that is the platform’s first AI-led original. , founder and CEO of Lionsgate Play, presented a first look at the show and introduced Yug R.Ai as the company’s first AI actor.

The series is in production now. It will premiere in 2027 exclusively on Tiger TV, the Punjabi- and Hindi-language service that sits inside the Lionsgate Play app.

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“Eklavya” retells the legend of a boy rejected by his guru who teaches himself to become a master archer. The show will be offered in several Indian and international languages and is the first entry in a broader slate of AI-led originals. The series is also the first project in a long-term alliance that Lionsgate Play has struck with Google Cloud, pairing the streamer’s storytelling with Google’s AI technology.

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“Every leap in technology has opened new doors for storytellers, and AI is opening more of them, faster, than anything before it. But technology alone doesn’t create magic on screen. Great stories and the people behind them do. That’s why every title on our AI slate is driven by a strong creative team, from the writers and artists to the director,” Jain said.

“‘Eklavya’ is our boldest statement of intent, an eight-episode first season built to grow into a multi-season franchise, and Yug R.Ai is just the beginning. ” Jain has spent more than 30 years in the industry. He took Videocon d2h from launch to a Nasdaq listing via a SPAC and later built Lionsgate’s Asia business as its founding executive.

He then bought the regional streaming arm through a management buyout, the first of its kind in India’s media industry, and Lionsgate Play has been under founder-led ownership since 2025. The service runs in eight Asian markets, claims more than 40 million viewers in India and keeps access to the studio’s film and TV catalog through a multi-year licensing deal.

Puri said that Eklavya, never given a teacher, made the bow his own, and that the series felt much the same way to him.

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“I’ve spent my career making ambitious ideas fit inside budgets and schedules. With ‘Eklavya,’ for the first time, the canvas is as big as the imagination,” he said. Lionsgate Play set up Tiger TV to bring Indian stories to a global audience. In India, the service costs INR349 a quarter or INR799 a year.

It is set to expand to the U.K., the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand, aimed at Punjabi and South Asian audiences in those markets.

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