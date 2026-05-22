Lionsgate Moves Up Release Dates For Mel Gibson's 'The Resurrection Of The Christ' Movies

Lionsgate has pulled out a major scheduling move, shifting the previously scheduled release dates for Mel Gibson's upcoming two-part movie 'The Resurrection Of The Christ'.

Gibson returns to direct The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One and The Resurrection of the Christ: Part Two. Gibson co-wrote the scripts with Randall Wallace, based on a story by Gibson, Wallace, and Donal Gibson.

The films will depict Jesus Christ's resurrection three days after his crucifixion. Jaakko Ohtonen will play Jesus Christ, replacing Jim Caviezel, who portrayed the role in The Passion of the Christ. Mariela Garriga replaces Monica Bellucci as Mary Magdalene. Pier Luigi Pasino, Kasia Smutniak, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Rupert Everett also star.

The Christian movies were originally scheduled for release in 2027: Part One on March 26, 2027 (Good Friday), and Part Two on May 6, 2027 (Ascension Day). Now, Lionsgate has shifted the release dates for both movies — Part One will arrive on May 6, 2027 (Ascension Day), and Part Two premieres on May 25, 2028 (Ascension Day & Memorial Day Weekend).

While pushing back movies usually spells trouble, shifting the release dates for The Resurrection of the Christ movies is the right move. Most people don't see movies for the first time 40 days after their release date. Asking audiences to return for a second movie less than two months after the first is not a winning formula.

📍️ Gibson's Four-Part Jesus Saga: Part One on June 28, 2024, And Part Two on August 16, 2024 Did Not Flop At The Box Office, Despite Removing Chapter Two From The Release Calendar 📍️ After Chapter 1 flopped at the box office, Warner Bros. removed Chapter 2 from the release calendar. The Odyssey lactating scene led to controversy & backlash; Mel Gibson secretly writing about Jesus slaves 📍️ Mel Gibson's The Resurrection Of The Christ movies are near completion as Lionsgate shares a promising update.

What's the latest on the two Mel Gibson-directed religious movies. Here's more on the upcoming movies... '





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Mel Gibson Religious Movies Lionsgate The Resurrection Of The Christ Release Dates Pushing Back Movies

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